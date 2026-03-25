Billie Jean King Cup Kicks Off In New Delhi India Aims For Glory

The Billie Jean King Cup, previously known as Fed Cup, kicks off in New Delhi from April 7 to 11, but this isn't just another tennis tournament; it's a global stage built on equality, identity, and the drive to redefine women's sport. Last year, India delivered a strong campaign in the Asia/Oceania Group I, registering wins over Thailand, Hong Kong China, Chinese Taipei, and the Republic of Korea, before advancing to the Playoffs (Group G) despite a narrow defeat to New Zealand, according to a statement.

As Delhi hosts the event for the first time since the competition was renamed, India returns with momentum and belief, aiming to build on that success and take the next step towards the world stage; here are five things you need to know about the tournament.

The World Cup of Women's Tennis

Think Davis Cup, but for women. The Billie Jean King Cup is the biggest annual international team event in women's tennis, featuring 140+ nations. It turns an individual sport into a battle of national pride, every match played for the flag.

A Legacy That Redefined the Game

Named after Billie Jean King, this tournament carries a purpose far bigger than competition. It's rooted in the fight for equality, equal pay, equal visibility, and equal respect in sport. Every tie played today reflects that legacy, making the event not just about winning, but about what women's tennis stands for globally.

A Global Stage with Real Stakes for India

The Billie Jean King Cup gives countries a platform to invest in women's sport, inspire future talent, and assert their identity on the global stage. For India, the spotlight is led by experienced campaigners Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale and Vaishnavi Adkar, signalling the rise of a new generation. Building on a strong showing in Bengaluru last year, the team returns with momentum and belief.

India's Moment in New Delhi

India faces a strong field, with every team bringing its own edge. New Zealand arrives with Grand Slam-winning pedigree in Erin Routliffe, while Korea and Thailand offer depth and consistency across singles and doubles. Emerging sides like Indonesia and Mongolia add an element of unpredictability, making every tie a potential upset. With the event being held in New Delhi for the first time, India will look to make the moment count. This isn't just going to be about winning, it's about what the game stands for. A stage where identity, equality, and legacy play out with every point.

Pyramid Structured Format

The Billie Jean King Cup follows a multi-tier, year-round format, structured like a pyramid. Teams begin in Regional Group events, such as Asia/Oceania Group I, competing for progression to the Play-offs and Qualifiers, before reaching the Finals, where the top eight nations battle in a knockout format for the title. Each tie features a mix of singles and doubles matches, placing a premium on teamwork, depth, and strategy as players compete for national pride. (ANI)

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