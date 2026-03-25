'Just Throw It Anywhere?' Viral Video From Delhi Sparks Outrage, Internet Reacts (WATCH)

A foreign visitor, carrying an empty water bottle, spent several minutes searching the tight, crowded alleyways of Old Delhi for a basic trash can. When he eventually contacted a local merchant for assistance, the response was as straightforward as it was disheartening: "Just throw it anywhere."

The traveller's genuine bewilderment speaks volumes. While we promote "Incredible India" and "Swachh Bharat" throughout the world, the ground reality in our ancient cities is a cycle of trash and a lack of basic utilities. Is it a lack of infrastructure by the authorities, or have we simply given up on keeping our legacy clean?

The video shared on X has this caption:“Where is the dustbin? Throw anywhere. This is Delhi. No bin here." A foreign tourist wanted to throw a bottle and looked for a dustbin near a shop, but was shocked to find none in old Delhi. He asked,“Where are trash cans in India?"

Watch Viral Video

"Where is the dustbin?" "Throw anywhere. This is Delhi. No bin here."A foreign tourist wanted to throw a bottleand looked for a dustbin near a shop, but was shocked to find none in old Delhi asked, "Where are trash cans in India?" twitter/225fAS23BP

- Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 24, 2026

Social Media Reactions

The comments area under the post is erupting, with individuals expressing dissatisfaction with the situation of the capital. One person commented on the Indian mindset: "When the city itself is a huge dustbin, why do we need a dustbin within this dustbin?"

Another person responded,“Not with Delhi, every portion of the country. If a city does not have garbage containers or collection places, people will inevitably throw rubbish on the highways.”“Every nation in the world has a proper system for cleaning and emptying trash cans,” another added.

Another user blamed local officials, saying, "The municipal corporation must be held accountable for this. Where is the money going when people still lack access to basic services like dustbins and restrooms? Some suggested potential remedies to these prevalent issues."

"That's what I am saying from day1, charge each house -each shop 75 or 100 per month for garbage collection, once people know that they are paying for the garbage collection they won't throw anywhere," posted a user.