MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Metals Creek Partners with Benton to Acquire 6 Potential Natural Hydrogen Projects Thru Staking in Newfoundland

March 25, 2026 7:29 AM EDT | Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (The Companies) are pleased to announce they have jointly acquired through staking 6 potential natural white hydrogen projects in Newfoundland.

These 6 projects (See Figure 2) were selected and staked after extensive research of historical data in areas of comparable geological settings that current hydrogen companies across the USA and Canada are targeting.

Of particular interest is that 3 of the 6 projects have noted gas from historical drill holes or the surface venting of gas. The projects are all located on the west coast of Newfoundland and are hosted in geological environments considered prospective for natural white hydrogen. A total of 763 claim units were staked to acquire the mineral lands with geological characteristics to support the targeting potential.







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Listed below are brief descriptions of the 6 projects acquired through staking.

Parson's Pond, large sedimentary basin in a thrust fault system with gas noted in historical drill holes near serpentine and glauconite mineralization. In addition, gas venting at surface, documented in Newfoundland government files. #38;NMINOString=012I/04/Btm002 Cape St. Gregory, large serpentinized ultramafic unit near documented structures and faults. Bond Pond, 15 historical drill holes noted, intensely sheared and serpentinized ultramafic intrusions and likely in contact with fault structures within a sedimentary basin environment. Deer Lake Basin, explosive gas encountered in historical hole that flowed for a minimum of 12 months in uranium-thorium rich basin environment . #38;NMINOString=012H/03/Btm002 Bay St George, gas noted in historical drilling .

Bay of Islands, large serpentinite-bearing ultramafic unit near documented structures and faults.

At Parson's Pond, (See Figure 1) research of the historical drill logs in two holes 14.2 km apart, have observed C1 methane gas levels reaching 72%. The area is underlain by thrust faulted rocks of the Humber Arm Supergroup. Drill logs indicate unique sedimentary units composed of shales along with sandstones, containing fragments of serpentine and chrome. Of particular interest is the presence of mineral glauconite, which, combined with these geological indicators, suggests a highly prospective environment for the potential formation white hydrogen (natural hydrogen) to form within the basin. The presence of such high concentrations of methane alongside hydrogen indicators suggests a potentially active gas system within the basin. In addition, surface areas have been noted to vent gas within the project boundaries (Ref NALCOR ENERGY - OIL AND GAS INC FINAL HOLE REPORT For Nalcor Energy et al SEAMUS #1 and NALCOR ENERGY - OIL AND GAS INC FINAL HOLE REPORT For Nalcor Energy et al Finnegan #1 ).

Parson's Pond Regional Cross Section/Geology including Seamus and Finnigan Holes







Figure 1: Parson's Pond Geology and Hole Location

Newfoundland. Geological Survey of Canada, "A" Series Map, 1678A.

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Figure 2: Project Location Map

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"Metals Creeks primary focus remains on the Ogden Gold Project in the heart of the Timmins Gold camp including final preparations for an upcoming drill program on Ogden this spring. With green energy becoming a highly sought after commodity, an opportunity was present to acquire land in partnership with Benton Resources to explore prospective areas in Newfoundland and Labrador with favorable geological settings to potentially host hydrogen and helium. Partnering with Benton provides a relatively low-cost risk for Metals Creek and Benton shareholders to explore a market that appears to be gaining interest," states Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of Metals Creek.

In the neighboring province of Nova Scotia, companies such as Quebec Innovative Metals Corp are having success in the search for Natural Hydrogen. This success is being explored for in similar geological environments to that of the above mentioned projects.

Please note that the presence of gas or methane on these staked projects or gas discovered on adjacent properties does not guarantee the presence of hydrogen or helium. Further studies are required to validate their presence.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek holds a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property with Discovery Silver holding the remaining 50%. The Ogden Gold Property includes the former Naybob Gold mine and is located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

709-424-1141

MetalsCreek

Twitter/MetalsCreekRes

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Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.