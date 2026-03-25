MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Buffalo Potash Confirms High-Grade Potash Mineralization at Recent 7-10 Drillhole and Completes Assay Program at Flagship Disley Project

March 25, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Buffalo Potash Corp.

Highlights

Potash mineralization confirmed at new 7-10 drillhole on flagship Disley Project, including combined net potash seams of over 22m with an average grade of 33% sylvite (KCl); Multiple high-grade intervals within the combined 22m of net potash at 7-10 drillhole have been confirmed that exceed management's optimal criteria for Buffalo mining technology deployment, with aggregate thickness of 10.8m of sylvinite grading 44.2% sylvite (KCl); These assay results are the final group from three sets of assay results as part of Buffalo's initial confirmation phase; Results will inform an updated NI 43-101-compliant Technical Report (" Technical Report ") and Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ")1 - anticipated to be released Q2 2026; and Buffalo commenced trading on the OTCQB to increase access to U.S. investors under the ticker OTCQB: BLPTF.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Buffalo Potash Corporation (TSXV: BUFF) (OTCQB: BLPTF) (the " Company " or " Buffalo ") is pleased to announce that it has received analytical results from assaying cores taken in its recently drilled 7-10-20-23 W2M (" 7-10 ") drillhole on the Company's flagship Disley Project ("the Disley Project ") in Saskatchewan. These results (as defined in Table 1) are in addition to recently released re-assay results (see March 10, 2026 announcement ), which are intended to advance the project toward the completion of a PEA1, while improving Buffalo's subsurface understanding to support future development of its "Showcase" facility (see February 23, 2026 announcement ).

Mr. Steve Halabura P.Geo., Buffalo Chief Executive Officer, commented, "With the 7-10 results now in hand, we have completed our initial three-hole assay program with consistently high grades across every drillhole. The 7-10 results, including 22 meters of sylvite seams grading in excess of 33% sylvite, further reinforces our conviction that the Disley Project hosts robust potash mineralization and attractive solution mining characteristics."

Mr. Halabura added, "The completion of our initial assay program is a significant milestone for Buffalo. Across all three assays, we have consistently encountered high-grade sylvinite well in excess of our Optimal Criteria. This is precisely the geological confirmation we were looking for to confidently advance toward our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA."

Assay Program Overview

As part of its 2026 Confirmation Phase at the flagship Disley Project, Buffalo is conducting a multi-well assay program to evaluate potash mineralization across both legacy historical drillholes and its newly drilled 7-10 confirmation hole.

Table 1 : Disley Project Well Assays







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The assay program draws on core samples from two 1960s-era drilling campaigns previously conducted on the Disley Project - the Lumsden Pilot Project site (Lumsden #3) on the western portion of the property, and the Imperial 11-11 on the eastern portion - as well as Buffalo's own 7-10 drillhole completed in 2026. In conjunction with the re-assay program, Buffalo has completed ground acquisition of a ~45km2 3D seismic program over a targeted segment of the property, intended to expand understanding of geological continuity across Disley and support delineation of the broader resource footprint (see Figure 1 ).







Figure 1: The Disley Project Drillhole Location Map

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Management Defined Optimal Solution Mining Criteria

The Elk Point Basin in Saskatchewan contains three geological members that bear potash mineralization within the Prairie Evaporite Formation - the Patience Lake, Belle Plaine, and Esterhazy (each a " Member " and collectively the " Members ") - with each occurring at varying depths and thicknesses. Each Member has the potential to host one or more high-grade seams of potash mineralization in the form of the sylvite mineral (chemical formula KCl) suitable for deployment of Buffalo's patented Horizontal Line-Drive Selective Solution Mining Technology (" HLD Mining ").

HLD Mining technology focuses on using parallel horizontal wells, at the same elevation, to create horizontal mining planes within high-grade potash seams present in each Member. Buffalo's technical team has defined criteria for a high-grade potash seam to be optimal for HLD Mining as a thickness no less than 1.0m and a grade exceeding 30% sylvite (KCl) (the " Optimal Criteria "). Each seam that exceeds the Optimal Criteria represents one opportunity to deploy a solution mining plane via HLD Mining and recover potash in targeted high-grade seams. The number, extent, and vertical thickness of each such deployment being subject to further understanding of continuity throughout the property.

Assay Highlights

Buffalo 7-10: Encountered 53.7m of potash-bearing beds, with 11.0m of sylvinite grading 33.7% sylvite (KCl) in the Patience Lake Member, 5.1m of sylvinite grading 39.1% sylvite (KCl) in the Belle Plaine Member, and 6.3m grading 26.9% sylvite (KCl) in the Esterhazy Member.

Buffalo 7-10: Assays encountered 5 high-grade intervals exceeding the Optimal Criteria considered by Buffalo's technical team to be prospective for HLD Mining. These intervals comprised an aggregate thickness of 10.8m of sylvinite grading 44.2% sylvite (KCl).

Recent assay results from Imperial 11-11 and Lumsden #3 have identified multiple high-grade seams exceeding Optimal Criteria, providing evidence that the Disley Project is a highly prospective location for HLD Mining. Assay summary information for each Member is outlined in Table 2. Given that the beds are flat-lying in proximity to the drill hole, sample thicknesses are the same as Member and bed/seam true thicknesses.

Table 2: Buffalo Summary of Disley Project Assay Results by Member from Buffalo 7-10, Imperial 11-11, and Lumsden #3







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(†) Notes: Patience Lake (" UPL " / " LPL "): the uppermost of the potash-bearing members; subdivided into upper and lower intervals

Belle Plaine (" BP "): situated stratigraphically below Patience Lake;

Esterhazy (" EST "): the deepest of the three potash-bearing members; targeted Member for mining at adjacent K+S Bethune and Mosaic Belle Plaine potash solution mines

The Disley Project

The Disley Project is located approximately 50km northwest of Regina and covers 9,413 hectares. The property is situated immediately adjacent to the east of the K+S Bethune potash solution mine and north of the Mosaic Belle Plaine potash solution mine2 - both of which are amongst the largest producing potash solution mines in the world. In the opinion of management, the Disley Project is in one of the most favorable areas of Saskatchewan for potash solution mining (see Figure 2) as evidenced by the success of these neighboring projects1,2.







Figure 2: The Disley Property Situated Amongst Major Potash Solution Mines1

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OTCQB Listing

Buffalo Potash is pleased to announce that on March 19, 2026, its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol " BLPTF ". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol " BUFF ". Real-time quotes and market information are available at .

The OTCQB listing is intended to increase the Company's visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors and improve trading liquidity for all shareholders. The Company has also initiated the application process for DTC eligibility, which would enable its common shares to be electronically cleared and settled through the U.S. clearing system, once eligible. DTC eligibility is currently pending and the Company expects to provide a further update upon its receipt.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas F. Hambley, PhD, PE, P.Eng., PG, an independent consultant of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Dr. Hambley is Buffalo's principal Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101 Guidelines and is a globally recognized expert in potash geology and mine development. Mr. Hambley will also be assisting Micon in their preparation of the Technical Report and PEA.

All related and pertinent information has also been reviewed for this news release by Jared Galenzoski, P.Geo, FIMMM as an independent consultant and Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Galenzoski is also an expert in several potash-related fields and will be assisting in technical report preparation and generation.

About Buffalo Potash

Buffalo Potash is an emerging Saskatchewan-based potash developer pursuing a modular approach to selective solution mining through its patented Horizontal Line-Drive (HLD) technology. Buffalo is advancing the Disley Project - located next to several of the most prominent currently producing potash solution mines in the world - with the objective of establishing capital-efficient, lower-impact potash production in one of the world's leading potash jurisdictions.

Contact

Steve Halabura | Chief Executive Officer & Director

Email: ... | Phone: 1-306-220-7715

Notes

(1) No mineral resources, as categorized by NI 43-101, have been defined on the Disley Project. The Company will need to conduct additional work in order to define mineral resources. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to define mineral resources as categorized by NI 43-101 on its Disley Project.

(2) The K+S Bethune potash solution mine and north of the Mosaic Belle Plaine potash solution mine (together, the " Adjacent Properties ") may each be considered an "adjacent property" (within the meaning of NI 43-101) to the Company's Disley Project. The Company does not have any interest in either of the Adjacent Properties. The Company believes this context is useful in illustrating the proven endowment of the district, while noting that mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not indicative of mineralization on the Company's Disley Project. There is no guarantee that the Disley Project will yield comparable results to any of these mines.

Technical Disclosure

Buffalo employees follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures intended to ensure that all sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards. Procedures for handling core samples begin with securing the potash-bearing cores at the drill site in sleeves which are then transferred to core boxes. Core is placed in cardboard core boxes and transported to one of Saskatchewan Research Laboratory's core warehouses for geological logging, detailed geotechnical logging, and photographing. Significant intervals are dry cut in half and quartered for potash cores, using a specially modified tungsten carbide bladed core saw. The remaining core is placed in the core boxes after being reviewed. Samples are then obtained at set intervals which are then placed into plastic bags with sample tags which are tracked into a sample register. Buffalo's QA/QC protocol includes the insertion of duplicates, blanks and blind standards to demonstrate the repeatability of the analyses. The sampling procedure and protocols were developed by Buffalo Potash and being adhered to by all staff and consultants. The QA/QC measures have been designed in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Exploration Best Practice Guidelines. The procedures implemented are considered appropriate, accurate, and reliable for this style of mineralization, ensuring the integrity and quality of the assay data.

Buffalo is utilizing SRC's Potash ICP Analysis package designed for multi-element analysis of potash samples. Upon arrival at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories, core samples are dried, and jaw crushed to 95% @ -2mm and 100 g sub sample is split out using a riffler and transferred to vials. The subsample is pulverized to 95% @ -106 microns using a puck and ring grinding mill to create a pulp. The grinding mills are cleaned between groups using Quintus quartz. The pulp is then transferred to a labelled plastic snap top vial. An aliquot of pulp is placed in a test-tube with 15 ml of 30°C DI water. The sample is shaken. The soluble solution is then analyzed by ICP-OES. The method is suitable for the soluble analysis of commercial potash (Sylvite and Carnallite). The samples are analyzed for FeO (wt%), K2O, Na2O, MgO, and CaO and a suite of trace elements. Gravimetric determinations are made of the insoluble and moisture contents for each sample. SRC's internal protocol includes the insertion of internal standards and repeats, and review of this data shows no significant deviation from the accepted values. SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories has been certified by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) to conform to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E).

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects," or similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the interpretation and significance of assay results and their implications for the Disley Project; expectations regarding the remaining assay results as part of Buffalo's initial assay program; expectations regarding the Disley Project's potential for selective solution mining using the HLD mining method; and expectations regarding the Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA, including: the timing and completion thereof; the contents, results and estimates contained therein; and that they are expected to support the Company's HLD strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions made in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date such statements are made. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions regarding geological continuity, potash grade and thickness, the applicability of historical data, the performance of solution mining methods, costs of production, the availability of services and equipment, the receipt of required permits and approvals, and the availability of financing on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA; the results and timing of the Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA; risks related to exploration and development activities; uncertainty in geological interpretation; reliance on historical data and pilot testing; technical risks associated with solution mining and new or emerging technologies; regulatory approvals and permitting timelines; commodity price volatility; availability of capital; and general economic, market, and business conditions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Buffalo Potash Corp.