Great Pacific Gold Intercepts 38.40M @ 2.23 G/T Aueq At Kavasuki Wild Dog Project

March 25, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Great Pacific Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF) (FSE: 0B3) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") is providing the latest drill results from the Sinivit-Kavasuki Target at its flagship Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea ("PNG").

Kavasuki KVH-03 Highlights:

Intercepted 38.40 metres @ 2.23 g/t AuEq from 12.3 metres (2.17 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag,.02%Cu) including 2.23 metres @ 10.31 g/t AuEq from 14.3 metres (10.26 g/t Au, 1.33 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu) including 2.20 metres @ 16.24 g/t AuEq from 48.5 metres (15.78 g/t Au, 12.59 g/t Ag, 0.20% Cu) Confirms broad zone of silica flooding, quartz veining and brecciation from near surface previously shown in hole KVH-01, which returned 58.9 metres @ 2.50 g/t AuEq (see Table 2) Supports revised west- to west-northwest dipping structural model, improving targeting confidence Supports continuity of near-surface mineralization approximately 1 km north of the Sinivit deposit along the Wild Dog structural corridor

Kavasuki KVH-04 Highlights:

Completed KVH-04, which intersected approximately 60 metres of silica flooding, quartz veining, brecciation and visible sulphide mineralization; assays are pending Drilled approximately 20 m down-dip from KVH-03 and supports the interpreted continuation of the system at depth Reinforces interpretation of a broad, coherent mineralized system at Kavasuki

"Drill hole KVH-03 was designed as a confirmation hole and has successfully validated our revised structural interpretation at Kavasuki," said Callum Spink, Vice President Exploration. "The broad zone of mineralization intersected, with higher-grade internal zones, is consistent with what we saw in KVH-01 and confirms we are drilling within a coherent, structurally controlled epithermal system with strong continuity."

"Importantly, follow-up drilling in KVH-04 has intersected a substantial mineralized zone, comprising multiple quartz veins, brecciation and sulphide mineralization, over approximately 60 metres downhole. While assays are pending, the consistency and scale of mineralization between holes provides additional confidence in the scale and continuity."

"Kavasuki sits along strike from the Sinivit deposit within the broader Wild Dog structural corridor, and we are increasingly seeing strong geological similarities between the two areas. The style of mineralization, alteration and structural controls observed at Kavasuki are comparable to those at Sinivit, while reflecting variation in metal association and mineralization style. This supports our interpretation that both areas represent different expressions of the same district-scale mineralized system."

"With drilling now advancing to KVH-05, we are moving beyond confirmation and into systematic testing of the system down-dip. The focus is now on understanding controls on grade distribution and identifying potential higher-grade shoots within what is emerging as a large and well-developed mineralized system."

The Wild Dog Project hosts a 15-kilometre-long structurally controlled mineral corridor containing multiple epithermal gold targets and porphyry copper-gold potential identified through recent MobileMT geophysical surveys. The corridor contains the Sinivit-Kavasuki vein system and multiple advanced targets including Kasie Ridge, which are now being systematically drill tested as part of the Company's 2026 exploration program (Figure 1).







Figure 1: Wild Dog Structural Corridor showing the pipeline of epithermal targets defined from historical and recent work. Long section looking west highlights the approximately 3 km strike extent of the Sinivit-Kavasuki area within the broader 15 km corridor.

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Kavasuki Drilling Update

Drill hole KVH-03 was designed as a confirmation hole to test the revised west to west-northwest dipping structural interpretation of the Kavasuki vein system, following structural measurements from earlier drilling. The hole was positioned to intersect the mineralized structure at a similar elevation and location to historical drilling, providing an opportunity to assess the relevance of legacy results within the current geological framework.

KVH-03 successfully confirmed the updated geological model, intersecting a broad zone of silica flooding, quartz veining and brecciation consistent with the mineralized system observed in KVH-01. The alignment of geological characteristics with those previously reported provides additional confidence in the broader interpretation of the system and supports the view that selected historical drilling may be relevant to the current geological interpretation, subject to ongoing review and validation.

Importantly, KVH-03 demonstrates continuity of mineralization at a similar elevation and supports the interpretation of a coherent, structurally controlled epithermal vein system. Ongoing geological logging and interpretation will continue to refine drill targeting as new data is integrated.







Figure 2: Long section looking west along Kavasuki illustrating historic drill intercepts, trench results and AuEq gram-metre distribution. Mineralization defines a structurally controlled epithermal vein system extending over approximately 900 m.

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Figure 3: Cross section (+/-25 m looking NE) of the Kavasuki vein system showing recent drilling (KVH-01 to KVH-04) and planned follow-up drill holes designed to test the interpreted west-dipping structure and evaluate continuity of mineralization within the broader Sinivit-Kavasuki corridor.

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KVH-03 - Geological Interpretation

Results to date confirm that Kavasuki is a structurally controlled epithermal gold system characterised by:

Multi-phase quartz veining and hydrothermal brecciation Broad zones of silica flooding and pervasive alteration Sulphide mineralization dominated by pyrite with minor chalcopyrite Development of discrete higher-grade zones within a wider mineralized envelope Association with a broader mineralized corridor within the Sinivit-Kavasuki trend

Kavasuki shares many geological similarities with the Sinivit deposit, including structural controls and overall style of mineralization. However, mineralization at Kavasuki appears to occur over broader zones of silicification and lower-grade mineralization, with discrete higher-grade zones developed within this wider envelope and occurring relatively close to surface.

Multi-element assay results are pending, and interpretation of metal zonation and system vectors remains ongoing.

The system remains open along strike and at depth and continues to demonstrate characteristics consistent with a large, well-developed epithermal gold system.







Figure 4: Close-up photograph of sulphide-bearing quartz vein material (KVH-03; 48.7m), showing fine disseminated sulphides within silica flooding and brecciated quartz (WDDH002686: 46.6 g/t Au, 35.0 g/t Ag and 0.58% Cu).

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Figure 5: Drill core from KVH-03 (40.7 m) showing multi-phase quartz veining, brecciation and sulphide mineralization within altered volcanic host rock (WDDH002672: 6.2 g/t Au, 4.0 g/t Ag and 0.05% Cu)

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Figure 6: Drill core from the Kavasuki hole KVH-03 (39.7-42.8 m) showing intense silica flooding and multi-phase quartz veining within hydrothermally altered host rock.

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KVH-04 - Down-Dip Confirmation and System Scale

Drill hole KVH-04 was designed to test the down-dip extension of the KVH-03 intercept from the same drill pad, with approximately 20 metres of vertical spacing between the holes. This close-spaced drilling approach is intended to better constrain the geometry of the mineralized structure, assess short-range continuity, and evaluate variability typical of epithermal gold systems.

Geological logging of KVH-04 has identified a broad zone (approximately 60 metres downhole, based on geological logging) characterised by silica flooding, multi-phase quartz veining and hydrothermal brecciation, with associated disseminated and vein-hosted sulphide mineralization. The intensity of veining and brecciation varies throughout this interval and is consistent with that observed in KVH-03.

The presence of multiple phases of quartz veining, crackle brecciation and sulphide development over a significant downhole interval supports interpretation of a broad, coherent and vertically continuous mineralized system at Kavasuki.

Importantly, the consistency of alteration style, veining intensity and sulphide development between KVH-03 and KVH-04 provides increasing confidence in the scale and continuity of the Kavasuki system.

Assay results for KVH-04 are pending and will be reported once received and validated.







Figure 7: Drill core from KVH-04 showing intense silica flooding and multi-phase quartz veining with disseminated sulphides within a brecciated quartz matrix.

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Figure 8: Drill core from KVH-04 illustrating crackle to mosaic brecciation with quartz-carbonate veining and fine sulphide mineralization.

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On behalf of Great Pacific Gold:

Greg McCunn

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, visit gpacgold or contact:

Investor Relations

Phone +1-778-262-2331

Email: ...

Table 1: Kavasuki Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM Zone 56 coordinates).