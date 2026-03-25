MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Iran Conflict, Energy Infrastructure Attacks, and Strait of Hormuz Blockade Highlight Strategic Importance of Nevada Organic Phosphate's Murdock Mountain Project

March 25, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, today emphasized the growing strategic importance of its Murdock Mountain phosphate project as the Iran conflict, attacks on regional energy infrastructure, and the Strait of Hormuz blockade continue to disrupt both global and domestic fertilizer markets.

Energy and Fertilizer Supply Disruptions Accelerate

Recent strikes on natural-gas processing facilities, export terminals, and power infrastructure across the Gulf region have forced significant production shutdowns. These outages are tightening global nitrogen and phosphate supply chains, as natural gas is the primary feedstock for ammonia and a critical energy input for sulfur-based phosphate production.

Combined with the Hormuz blockade, the disruptions have created a severe supply shock:

25-33% of global nitrogen fertilizer exports and over 40% of seaborne sulfur normally transit the Strait of Hormuz. The blockade has cut off roughly 44% of global seaborne sulfur and 43% of global urea, sharply constraining global nitrogen and sulfur-based phosphate output. Attacks on gas infrastructure have removed substantial ammonia and urea production from the market, adding further pressure to fertilizer prices and availability.

Analysts now describe the combined impact as one of the most significant fertilizer supply disruptions in decades.

Phosphate Markets Also Affected, But NOP's Organic Phosphate Target Is Not

Conventional phosphate fertilizers rely heavily on sulfur, ammonia, and high-energy chemical processing. With sulfur flows disrupted and natural-gas-based ammonia production curtailed, global phosphate producers are facing rising costs and reduced output.

NOP's Murdock Mountain project is fundamentally different:

Direct-application rock phosphate (DARP) requires no sulfur, no ammonia, and minimal energy input Geopolitically insulated U.S. location, unaffected by Middle East conflict or maritime chokepoints Organic-aligned, low-contaminant DARP suitable for regenerative and organic farming systems Policy-independent and sanctions-resilient domestic supply chain

"The attacks on energy infrastructure and the Strait of Hormuz blockade have exposed how dependent global fertilizer markets are on natural gas, sulfur, and vulnerable trade routes," said CEO Robin Dow. "NOP's direct-application rock phosphate avoids these chokepoints entirely. With no need for sulfur or chemical processing, Murdock Mountain could become a US stable, low-energy, geopolitically insulated nutrient source at a time when global supply chains are under unprecedented strain."

NOP will continue to monitor global market conditions and provide updates as the situation evolves.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO

T: 604.355.9986

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This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.







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Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.