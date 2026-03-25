Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones As Missile Debris Causes Minor Damage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Authorities in Saudi Arabia said air defenses have intercepted and destroyed three drones over the country's Eastern Province, according to an official statement.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Turki Al Maliki, confirmed the interceptions, describing them as part of ongoing efforts to counter aerial threats targeting the kingdom.

Earlier on Wednesday, officials also reported that debris from the interception of a ballistic missile had fallen onto two residential buildings in a neighborhood in the Eastern Province. One of the buildings was still under construction and unoccupied.

Saudi Civil Defense said the incident caused limited material damage but no injuries were reported and that emergency crews were deployed to the site and carried out standard safety procedures.

The developments come amid continued security concerns in the region, with Saudi authorities maintaining heightened readiness to respond to aerial attacks.