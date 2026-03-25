Kestra Medical Technologies Named Finalist For 2026 Geekwire“Deal Of The Year”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KIRKLAND, Wash., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced it has been named a finalist in the“Deal of the Year” category for the 2026 GeekWire Awards. Now in its 15th year, the annual awards recognize companies and leaders shaping the Pacific Northwest technology ecosystem, where Kestra continues to expand its presence.

The“Deal of the Year” category recognizes impactful transactions including acquisitions, financings, and public offerings. Kestra was named a finalist for its successful 2025 initial public offering, a milestone that supports continued commercial expansion and innovation across its Cardiac Recovery System® platform.

“This recognition highlights the momentum we're building as we scale Kestra,” said Brian Webster, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our IPO strengthened our ability to invest in growth and accelerate our progress toward a new standard of care for patients at risk of sudden cardiac arrest.”

Finalists were selected through a multi-stage nomination and judging process involving the regional technology community. Community voting is open through April 16, 2026, and winners will be announced at the GeekWire Awards ceremony on May 7, 2026, in Seattle. To vote, visit:

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies is a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: Media contact Rhiannon Pickus...