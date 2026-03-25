Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Global HR Leaders To Gather In London For Immersive Leadership Simulation Event


2026-03-25 07:46:08
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Human Resources, Talent, and Learning & Development leaders from across the UK will gather in London on May 19, 2026, for an exclusive Leadership Simulation Taster Day, designed to demonstrate a more impactful approach to leadership development.

Hosted at CCT Venues, Smithfield, this invitation-only event will provide attendees with a hands-on experience of immersive, simulation-based learning-an approach increasingly recognised for driving real behavioural change in leaders.

A New Approach to Leadership Development

Traditional leadership development programmes often build awareness but fall short in changing real-world behaviour. This event introduces a practical alternative.

Participants will step into a fast-paced, simulated business environment where every decision carries operational, commercial, and people-related consequences-closely reflecting the realities leaders face in today's organisations.

A Strategic Collaboration

This event is delivered through a collaboration between:

MDA Training – specialists in experiential learning and commercial simulations
Keystone Training – experts in behavioural coaching and leadership development

By combining commercial simulation expertise with behavioural insight, the event bridges the gap between theory and real-world application.

Event Highlights

The Simulation Experience
Participants will engage in a condensed commercial leadership simulation, managing and growing a complex business in a competitive environment.

Real-Time Coaching
Behavioural experts will provide immediate, in-the-moment feedback to reinforce learning.

One-to-One Follow-Up
Each attendee will receive a complimentary private coaching session post-event.

Strategic Networking
Opportunities to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and build meaningful professional relationships.
Expert Facilitators

The session will be led by experienced leadership specialists:

From MDA Training: David Shuttleworth, Mark Tysall, Debbie Hearman

From Keystone Training: Esther Patrick, Jo Raishbrook, Angela Loggie, Expert Insight

“Most leadership development builds awareness, but very little changes how leaders behave when the pressure hits,” said a representative from the collaboration.

“In this simulation, leaders don't just talk about leadership-they live it. We create a safe yet stretching environment where the link between behaviour and results becomes undeniable.”

Event Details

Date: May 19, 2026

Location: CCT Venues, Two East Poultry Ave, Smithfield, London, EC1A 9PT

Audience: HR, L&D, and Talent professionals

Registration: Invitation-only

Event Link:


About MDA Training

MDA Training designs and delivers experiential learning solutions that turn theory into action. With a strong focus on commercial and financial capability, MDA helps organisations embed a commercial mindset within their leadership pipelines.

About Keystone Training

Keystone Training specialises in modern leadership and behavioural development, providing practical tools and coaching to build resilient leaders and high-performing organisational cultures.

MENAFN25032026003118003196ID1110904806



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search