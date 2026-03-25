If You Win A Home World Cup, You Can Go And Play And Win Anywhere, Says Harmanpreet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the team's triumph in last year's home Women's ODI World Cup has given them the belief to succeed in any showpiece event in the world, adding that preparations were in full swing for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, to be played from June 12 to July 5 in England.

Before taking part in the mega event, Harmanpreet will lead India in a five-match T20I series in South Africa from April 17-27, before squaring off against England in a three-game series. India have never won the Women's T20 World Cup, but Harmanpreet & Co will be aiming to clinch the title after gaining confidence from winning the ODI World Cup at home.

“See, we always try to do our best in the ICC World Cups. We have definitely gained a lot of confidence after winning the last World Cup. Thing is, if you win a home World Cup, you can go and play and win a World Cup anywhere. There is a lot of pressure in the home World Cup, which we all felt when the tournament was happening from September-November last year.

“I think the upcoming World Cup is also something we all are really working hard for. We played in India last year and now we are going to South Africa before going for the World Cup in England. So I think this is the time where we are preparing more. We are really looking forward to the World Cup and hopefully we can play there very well,” Harmanpreet told reporters on the sidelines of a 1,500-plus seat section in the North Pavilion section of the Omaxe State Stadium in Dwarka, New Delhi, being named after her.

The stand named after Harmanpreet will host only female fans and their families and is part of a 30,000-seat facility at a Rs 2,500 crore, 50-acre integrated sports and lifestyle destination in Dwarka Sector 19B, developed in partnership with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The honour also makes Harmanpreet the only women's cricketer in India to have two stadium stands named after her.

“Making a stadium is one thing, but to dedicate a stand for only girls is something which really touched my heart. For a girl, playing cricket is a big dream, but for some girls who are not able to play and fulfill their dreams, but have a strong desire to watch games – giving them that security, freedom to go and enjoy their favourite sport, not only cricket, as we can watch football also – that is a very good thing and a very emotional moment for me because as a cricketer, I only had the dream of playing.

“I never thought that one day a stand will be named after my name. So this is a very emotional moment for me, but I really want to thank them for giving me this reward. I think such things are very rare in the life of a cricketer and I am going to remember this all my life. I will be playing cricket for a few more years, but these are the things which are going to stay with me forever,” said a deeply emotional Harmanpreet.

On the role of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in raising standards of women's cricket in the country, Harmanpreet said,“Well, I think I have been asked this question many times before. You can take for example, IPL has played a very big role in improving and taking men's cricket to another level. Due to that, we got back-to-back T20 World Cups there. So I think it has played a very important role in how you can improve your team at what stage.

“Similarly, WPL has played a very big role in improving women's cricket. If you look at our team's attitude, it has completely changed now. We have won the ICC title only after three editions of WPL. So I think WPL is going to play a very big role in the future. Hopefully, WPL will continue to support us like this and we will keep winning ICC titles.”

Asked about the reception and rise in recognition and visibility for herself and the team after India's ODI World Cup win, Harmanpreet explained,“Look, I believe that in any field, you have to do something special. You have to win a title. Then only you will get the recognition.

“Otherwise, it feels like whatever hard work you have done, it all goes to waste. So I think in all these years, it is not that we have only worked hard this year. We have been working hard for so many years.

“Not only our team, but all the women's cricketers who have come before us, they have been working even though they spend money from their own pocket. So I think winning a title was very important. After winning that, the response we are getting from Indian fans, media and everyone, I think it is a very big thing for us.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mohit Goel, MD Omaxe, said,“Harmanpreet's journey is about discipline, resilience, and leadership. Naming a stand after her at The Omaxe State is our way of honouring that journey and acknowledging how far women's sport has come in India.

“We onboarded her even before the World Cup win because we believed in what she stands for. At her suggestion, we are introducing the Pink Stand for women with a capacity of 1500+, to make stadiums more inclusive. We have also welcomed her inputs on facilities that are still hard to find in Indian stadiums, such as separate facilities for women athletes.

“To bring this vision to life, we have partnered with Bentel and other global consultants to ensure that the design, whether for the stadium or the hotel and commercial spaces, meets world-class standards. In fact, the stadium is designed keeping in mind India's long-term ambition of hosting international sporting events such as the Olympics, FIFA tournaments, Paralympics and Commonwealth Games.