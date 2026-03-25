Oman Crude Oil Price Drops

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The official price of Oman crude oil for May delivery stood at USD 109.55 per barrel on Wednesday.

The price of Oman crude recorded a decrease of USD 30.09 compared to Tuesday's price of USD 139.64 per barrel.

The monthly average price of Oman crude oil for March delivery reached USD 62.17 per barrel, marking an increase of 8 cents compared to the February delivery price.