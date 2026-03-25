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Earthquake Jolts Caspian Sea

Earthquake Jolts Caspian Sea


2026-03-25 07:04:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Earthquake Research Bureau of Azerbaijan's Republican Seismic Survey Center told Trend.

The bureau noted that the magnitude of the earthquake, recorded at 13:57 (GMT +4), was 3.1.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 13 kilometers.

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Trend News Agency

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