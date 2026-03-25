Algernon Health Announces NOVASCAN NEUROIMAGING CLINICSTM As The New Brand Name For Its U.S. Brain PET Scanning Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Health Inc. (the“Company” or“Algernon”) (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTCQB: AGNPF), is pleased to introduce NovaScan Neuroimaging Clinicsas the new brand name and visual identity for its planned U.S. network of brain PET scanning centers being launched at the HCA Florida University Medical Offices building in Davie, and featuring the U.S. FDA-cleared CareMiBrainTM system, a groundbreaking, standalone PET scanner without an integrated CT component.

NovaScan Neuroimaging Clinics TM

The new brand name and visual identity has been designed with a clean and elegant look reflective of the Company's vision for a streamlined approach to dedicated brain PET imaging, and the revolutionary technology that the Company clinics will feature.

The name incorporates the words“Nova” and“Scan”, the former of which is a Latin derivative meaning 'new'. Together, they combine to form an original name capturing the spirit of the next chapter in medical imaging to be anchored in optimized scanning, highest quality reporting, rapid turnarounds, and a high-touch, comfort enhanced patient experience.

The navy and red fonts offer a strong element of American heritage while the logo, comprised of an offset collection of two groupings of circles has been designed to reflect the shape of a brain and its stem. The circles represent the aspiration of cognitive health and harmony for all patients while the various colors – blue, purple, green, pink, and grey – evoke additional sentiments of trust, insight, renewal, compassion, and balance in the delivery of our medical services.

The Florida clinic will be the first of its kind in the U.S. providing dedicated, brain optimized PET scans to aid in the detection and treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, by confirming the presence of beta-amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer's progression. The clinic will also scan patients for other forms of dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and brain cancer, and will also be available for use in clinical trials to help test new tracers being developed.