Lithium Ionic Secures Offtake Agreements With Leading Integrated Lithium Producers, Including One Of The World's Largest Lithium Hydroxide Producers, For Bandeira Project Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five-year agreements with US$1,000t floor price, no discount to spot pricing and full upside exposure to support Project financing

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N ) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed binding multi-year offtake agreements with each of Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (“Yahua Group”) and Grand Chen Resources Pte. Ltd. (“Grand Chen”), two leading global lithium-ion battery materials producers, for the supply of high-quality spodumene concentrate from its Bandeira Lithium Project (the“Project”) in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Highlights



Lithium Ionic will supply a combined 170,000 tonnes per annum of spodumene concentrate under five-year binding take-or-pay offtake agreements to Yahua Group and Grand Chen, two integrated counterparties serving tier-one battery and EV manufacturers, including BYD and other leading OEMs.

Minimum price of US$1,000/t (6% spodumene concentrate grade basis, or“SC6”) with no maximum price limit, reflecting a highly competitive pricing structure that provides downside protection while maintaining full exposure to lithium price upside.

Pricing indexed to prevailing market prices, with no discount to the applicable market reference price, reflecting the strength and expected commercial quality of the Bandeira Project.

US$20 million combined pre-payment facility associated with the offtake agreements, aligned with the Project's advancement toward construction. Agreements materially enhance project bankability and strengthen the Company's position as it advances project financing toward a potential construction decision.



Blake Hylands, P.Geo., CEO of Lithium Ionic, commented,“We are very pleased to be partnering with Yahua Group and Grand Chen - two highly capable and globally established participants in the lithium supply chain, and Tier-1 suppliers to leading battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. Their commitment to the Bandeira Project is a strong endorsement of both the quality of our asset and our ability to deliver high-quality spodumene concentrate into global markets. The commercial terms of these agreements reflect the strength of the Project and the growing demand for reliable new sources of lithium supply. With offtake now secured, we are well positioned to advance project financing and move Bandeira toward a construction decision.”

The execution of these offtake agreements represents a significant milestone in the advancement of the Bandeira Project and provides strong third-party validation of its quality and strategic importance within the rapidly growing global lithium supply chain.

Yahua and Grand Chen are established participants in the global lithium supply chain, with integrated downstream conversion and supply into tier-one battery and electric vehicle supply chains, including BYD, Tesla, CATL and LG Energy Solution. The counterparties have existing working relationships with members of the Lithium Ionic development team, including RTEK International (see April 2, 2025, press release for further details), providing continuity and supporting efficient execution as the Bandeira Project advances toward financing and development. Their downstream integration and conversion capabilities further strengthen the marketability of Bandeira concentrate and support competitive commercial terms as the Project progresses toward production.

In connection with the offtake agreements, Yahua Group and Grand Chen have agreed to provide the Company with an aggregate amount of US$20 million in pre-payment facilities. The facilities are subject to the execution of definitive agreements on market-standard terms and is expected to align with the advancement of the Bandeira Project toward a construction decision.

About Yahua Group

Yahua Group is one of the world's largest lithium hydroxide producers and a leading global lithium chemicals company with a vertically integrated platform spanning resource development, refining, and supply to major battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company maintains a diversified international resource base across China, Africa, and Australia and supplies lithium chemicals to tier-one customers including Tesla, CATL, LG Energy Solution, BMW and BYD. Further strengthening its downstream positioning, Yahua has partnered with LG Energy Solution to develop a lithium hydroxide conversion facility in Morocco, targeting approximately 50,000 tonnes per annum of battery-grade production to serve European and North American markets.

About Grand Chen

Grand Chen is a vertically integrated participant in the global lithium supply chain, with capabilities spanning resource acquisition, processing, and supply to battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. Since its establishment in 2013, the company has built an international presence across Africa and Asia, supported by strategic partnerships with state-owned enterprises and industrial groups. Grand Chen maintains established commercial relationships with downstream customers, including BYD, and its processing capabilities and diversified sourcing strategy support consistent access to high-quality feedstock, positioning the company as a reliable counterparty in the global battery materials market.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands

Chief Executive Officer, Director

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian lithium development company focused on responsibly advancing it's 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, a region coined the“Lithium Valley” that is emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Company is executing on a focused development strategy centered on engineering de-risking, permitting advancement, commercial planning, and construction readiness, with the goal of becoming a near-term producer of high-quality spodumene concentrate for global battery supply chains.

Qualified Persons

The contents of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, who is a“qualified persons” as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Hylands is not considered independent of the Company.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

+1 647.316.2500

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words“estimate”,“project”,“belief”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“expect”,“plan”,“predict”,“may” or“should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the the economic viability of Bandeira, the financing of the Project, the development of the Bandeira project, the offtake agreements for production from the Bandeira Project, the Company's the engineering, ESG and permitting activities at Bandeira, the Company's ability to obtain the requisite permitting and approvals and the timing thereof, RTEK's services to the Company, the Company's ability to obtain financing, including the completion of any prepayment facilities and the Company's future plans. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Information and links in this press release relating to other mineral resource companies and battery producing companies are from their sources believed to be reliable, but that have not been independently verified by the Company.

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