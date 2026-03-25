Jordan Denounces Iranian Aggression At UN Human Rights Council

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 25 (Petra) -- Jordan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Akram Al-Harahsha, delivered a high-level address to the UN Human Rights Council, condemning in the strongest terms the unprovoked Iranian military strikes targeting the Kingdom and member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).The Ambassador characterized these actions as a flagrant breach of international law and a direct assault on state sovereignty, emphasizing Jordan's unwavering solidarity with fellow Arab and Islamic nations in the face of escalating regional threats.Detailing the severity of the kinetic engagement, Ambassador Al-Harahsha revealed that since February 28, the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) have intercepted and neutralized more than 240 missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by Iran toward Jordanian territory. In addition to these aerial interceptions, national security agencies have managed the fallout of 414 downed projectiles, which have tragically resulted in 24 civilian casualties.The Ambassador underscored that such indiscriminate warfare fundamentally undermines the universal right to life and the right to physical and mental health, while destabilizing the socio-economic conditions necessary for a dignified standard of living.Jordan formally welcomed the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 – a measure spearheaded by Amman and the GCC – viewing it as a decisive milestone reflecting international consensus against Iranian interference. The delegation noted that the resolution provides a critical legal framework for curbing regional tensions and safeguarding the security of non-belligerent nations.Al-Harahsha called for an immediate cessation of these hostilities, urging a return to diplomatic dialogue as the primary mechanism for establishing collective security and preventing a broader regional conflagration.The session, convened following a request by the Kingdom of Bahrain, featured unified testimony from GCC delegates who echoed Jordan's concerns regarding the erosion of international order.The representative of the United Arab Emirates dismissed Iranian justifications for the strikes as an "absurd" challenge to the global system, while the Saudi Arabian delegate emphasized that Gulf states remain neutral parties to existing regional conflicts.Qatar's representative further highlighted the indiscriminate nature of the attacks, which specifically target civilian infrastructure, affirming the sovereign right of Gulf nations to defend their territories.In his concluding remarks, Al-Harahsha urged the Council to adopt the proposed draft resolution by consensus, signaling a global commitment to the protection of human rights in sovereign states currently subjected to external aggression.