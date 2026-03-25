Canadian Heat Pump Owners Are Overwhelmingly Satisfied, With 91% Recommending One: Survey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A first-of-its-kind survey of heat pump owners across Canada finds that an overwhelming majority are satisfied with their decision to install a heat pump. Among nearly 3,800 respondents, 91% said they would recommend installing one to a friend or neighbour.

The findings are detailed in a new report released today by Clean Energy Canada, Heat Pump Owners Have Their Say, based on a national survey conducted with Summerhill in late 2025 and early 2026.

The survey found that satisfaction was consistent across regions, housing types, gender, age, and income, despite differences in the types of heat pumps installed and the systems they replaced.

Respondents reported installing heat pumps for a range of reasons, most commonly to lower energy bills and improve cooling access and comfort-and those same benefits were also the most frequently reported after installation. Among those surveyed, 64% reported only positive experiences with their heat pumps, 22% reported a mix of positive and negative experiences, and just 5% reported only negative experiences.

Crucially, the findings highlight the key role of financial incentives in helping households make the switch. Three out of five respondents used one or more federal, provincial, municipal, or utility incentives to help cover upfront costs, and more than half said they would not have installed a heat pump without the support.

QUOTES

“Once households install a heat pump, the technology largely delivers on the practical benefits people are looking for. For governments and utilities trying to accelerate the transition to cleaner heating, the takeaway is simple: help households overcome the upfront cost and other barriers, and they will be able to experience the benefits for themselves.”

- Jana Elbrecht, senior policy advisor, Clean Energy Canada

“The results are in: heat pumps are a reliable, affordable solution for heating and cooling Canadian homes. This report highlights the technology has matured and is able to serve a wide range of Canadian household types and climate zones. Continued investment by government and utilities in heat pump incentives will accelerate Canada's clean energy transition, and help build a green economy.”

- Catherine Wood, director, Summerhill

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About Clean Energy Canada

Clean Energy Canada is a think tank based at Simon Fraser University that leads the national conversation on clean energy and climate policy. Through policy research, stakeholder engagement, and high-impact public communications, we inform and inspire governments to adopt impactful policies and programs that accelerate the build-out of the country's clean economy and energy systems, including ones that help empower Canadian households' transition to clean energy technologies. Clean Energy Canada has offices in Vancouver, Victoria, and Toronto.

About Summerhill

Summerhill is a Canadian-owned, women-led and B Corp-certified energy services company that implements residential and commercial energy efficiency programs for clients across Canada. Summerhill prides itself on exemplary program management that results in measurable energy savings for its customers. The company serves as a program delivery agent and service provider for clients such as the IESO, Enbridge Gas, NB Power, SaskPower, Efficiency Manitoba, Efficiency Nova Scotia, and other utilities and government agencies across the country.