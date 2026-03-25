Announcement Of Drawings (CK95) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
25 March 2026
Announcement of drawings (CK95)
Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes drawings data as at 25 March 2026.
Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on .
For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.
Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.
Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Attachments
-
Announcement of drawings Nykredit Realkredit A_S 25-03-2026
NYKudtraek_20262503
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment