Global Partners Ltd Announces Two Branded Residential Projects In Collaboration With Marriott International At Dubai Creek

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The development aims to deliver premium living, incorporating the trusted brand excellence of two Marriott brands into one of Dubai's most iconic destinations-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="386" height="686" data-bit="iit" />

Dubai, UAE: Global Partners, as part of their second flagship real estate fund, has entered into agreement with the renowned Marriott International to develop two residential projects in Dubai Creek – an announcement that marks a major milestone in one of the city's most celebrated waterfront districts.

The agreement was formalised at the sales centre of OCTA Properties – the official sales and marketing partner for the projects – signaling a new chapter for both organisations.

A key highlight of the project is the introduction of two branded residential offerings branded by two of Marriott's most iconic hotel brands: Westin, embodying wellness‐centric living, and Renaissance, offering an expressive, culturally immersive lifestyle for residents seeking vibrancy and character.

Together, they bring a dual living experience that blends tranquility with energy – each crafted to reflect the distinct personality of its brand.

As part of a broader masterplan, the community will be anchored by world‐class health and wellness facilities, complemented by luxury hotels and a walkable public realm that seamlessly integrates living, working, and leisure.

Residents will also benefit from exceptional connectivity, with proximity to educational institutions, medical services, and major transport links including the upcoming Etihad Rail, a future Metro station, and the RTA water taxi.

“We are proud to work with Marriott International to bring two distinctive branded residences to this community. Dubai living has become more purposeful and wellness‐focused in recent years, and we are excited to contribute to this shift toward more intentional lifestyles,” said Bader Saeed Hareb, Executive Chairman of Global Partners Property Fund II.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Global Partners to bring our first Westin and Renaissance branded residences to the UAE. While Renaissance residences offer a lifestyle rooted in spontaneous discovery, Westin homeowners can expect living spaces designed with wellness as a focal point,” said Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President – Mixed-Use Development, EMEA, Marriott International.

By placing nature and well‐being at the core of its design, both projects are set to deliver long term quality of life while contributing to Dubai's skyline and global reputation.

About Global Partners Limited:

Global Partners Limited (GP) is an independent alternative investments manager with offices in Dubai and Zurich. Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm currently manages over $1.4 billion in sellable real estate assets under management on behalf of global institutional investors from North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Global Partners' inaugural funds have raised over $550 million, realizing landmark projects such as Eden House The Canal and Eden House The Park alongside the Dubai Water Canal, in addition to a master-planned mixed-use development in the flourishing second phase of Dubai Healthcare City, with proximity to Dubai's most active business centres.

Distinguished by its governance, innovative structuring, and global investor base, Global Partners is led by seasoned investment managers across multiple alternative investment classes, aiming to capitalise on Dubai's unique opportunity as a safe and secure investment destination for long-term institutional investors.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER:Westin Residences, Dubai Creek Gardens and Renaissance Residences, Dubai Creek Gardens are not owned or developed by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”) and the residences are not sold by Marriott. Global Partners Property Fund II (CEIC) Limited and GP Real Estate Development LLC use the Westin and Renaissance trademarks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.