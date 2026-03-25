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Women Influence Economic, Financial Policy in Türkiye
(MENAFN) The British Consulate General in Istanbul organized a discussion focused on enhancing women’s roles in economics and finance. The event on Tuesday featured British Ambassador to Ankara Jill Morris and Hatice Karahan, deputy governor of the Turkish Central Bank, among the speakers.
Ambassador Morris highlighted that organizations that fully leverage women’s abilities and the unique perspectives they offer tend to make superior decisions, handle risks more efficiently, and achieve more lasting growth, citing "evidence from across the world."
She emphasized, "But progress is not the same as parity, and women remain significantly underrepresented in senior economic roles, particularly in finance and academia." She added, "Today, women make up no more than a quarter of economists in the finance sector, and just 16% of senior leaders."
Morris also pointed out that globally, only 22% of faculty members in the top economics departments are women, underscoring the ongoing gender imbalance in academia.
Concluding her remarks, she said, "I am honored and delighted to be joined by an outstanding panel of women who are shaping economic and financial policy in Türkiye and beyond."
Ambassador Morris highlighted that organizations that fully leverage women’s abilities and the unique perspectives they offer tend to make superior decisions, handle risks more efficiently, and achieve more lasting growth, citing "evidence from across the world."
She emphasized, "But progress is not the same as parity, and women remain significantly underrepresented in senior economic roles, particularly in finance and academia." She added, "Today, women make up no more than a quarter of economists in the finance sector, and just 16% of senior leaders."
Morris also pointed out that globally, only 22% of faculty members in the top economics departments are women, underscoring the ongoing gender imbalance in academia.
Concluding her remarks, she said, "I am honored and delighted to be joined by an outstanding panel of women who are shaping economic and financial policy in Türkiye and beyond."
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