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Nearly Thirty Dead as Floods Batter Malawi
(MENAFN) Devastating rains and flooding have claimed 29 lives and left 142 people injured across Malawi, the government announced Tuesday, as officials sounded the alarm over a widening humanitarian funding shortfall.
Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni delivered the figures while accepting a donation from the National Oil Company of Malawi, revealing that the floodwaters have impacted 39,000 households spanning 16 councils nationwide.
Moleni placed the initial funding requirement for household relief at 10 million U.S. dollars, and issued an urgent appeal to development partners, international organizations, and other stakeholders to bridge the gap between available resources and the scale of the crisis.
The commissioner placed the current casualties within a broader seasonal context, noting that since the rain season commenced in October of last year, Malawi has recorded a cumulative toll of 78 deaths and more than 370 injuries, with nearly 87,000 households bearing the brunt of the destruction across the country.
The financial strain compounding the disaster was laid bare in the commissioner's remarks. Malawi's National Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan carries a budget of 209 billion Malawian kwacha — equivalent to approximately 120 million dollars — yet the plan continues to face a deficit of 59 billion kwacha, or roughly 34 million dollars, threatening the government's capacity to deliver adequate relief to the most vulnerable communities.
Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni delivered the figures while accepting a donation from the National Oil Company of Malawi, revealing that the floodwaters have impacted 39,000 households spanning 16 councils nationwide.
Moleni placed the initial funding requirement for household relief at 10 million U.S. dollars, and issued an urgent appeal to development partners, international organizations, and other stakeholders to bridge the gap between available resources and the scale of the crisis.
The commissioner placed the current casualties within a broader seasonal context, noting that since the rain season commenced in October of last year, Malawi has recorded a cumulative toll of 78 deaths and more than 370 injuries, with nearly 87,000 households bearing the brunt of the destruction across the country.
The financial strain compounding the disaster was laid bare in the commissioner's remarks. Malawi's National Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan carries a budget of 209 billion Malawian kwacha — equivalent to approximately 120 million dollars — yet the plan continues to face a deficit of 59 billion kwacha, or roughly 34 million dollars, threatening the government's capacity to deliver adequate relief to the most vulnerable communities.
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