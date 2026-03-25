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EU Rules Out Ukraine Membership by 2027
(MENAFN) Ukraine is unlikely to join the European Union by early 2027, according to reports citing EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos.
"I think everybody in this room knows that it is impossible that Ukraine will become a member of the EU on Jan. 1, 2027," she said during a recent event.
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has advocated for an accelerated membership timeline, Kos emphasized that the EU accession process cannot realistically adhere to fixed deadlines.
"I can also understand why President Zelenskyy was saying this date. He knows that in the near future Ukraine will not be able to become a member of NATO, so he is looking for security guarantees," she added.
Kos noted that successful enlargement processes have historically followed a clear sequence.
“First you need peace -- this is important -- then you have to do the reforms," she said. "Investors will only come, also you know in Ukraine, if they will be first able to earn the money and if their investments will be safe.”
She also remarked that the EU’s current enlargement methodology was designed for "peacetime conditions," giving candidate countries sufficient time for reforms, and suggested that adjustments may be necessary to account for present geopolitical realities.
"I think everybody in this room knows that it is impossible that Ukraine will become a member of the EU on Jan. 1, 2027," she said during a recent event.
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has advocated for an accelerated membership timeline, Kos emphasized that the EU accession process cannot realistically adhere to fixed deadlines.
"I can also understand why President Zelenskyy was saying this date. He knows that in the near future Ukraine will not be able to become a member of NATO, so he is looking for security guarantees," she added.
Kos noted that successful enlargement processes have historically followed a clear sequence.
“First you need peace -- this is important -- then you have to do the reforms," she said. "Investors will only come, also you know in Ukraine, if they will be first able to earn the money and if their investments will be safe.”
She also remarked that the EU’s current enlargement methodology was designed for "peacetime conditions," giving candidate countries sufficient time for reforms, and suggested that adjustments may be necessary to account for present geopolitical realities.
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