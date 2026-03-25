Owaisi Denies Trinamool's Allegations Of AIMIM Getting Funding From BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 25 (IANS) Asaduddin Owaisi, on Wednesday, denied the allegations of Trinamool Congress that his party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was getting funding from the BJP to contest in minority-dominated Assembly constituencies in the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal, just to divide the minority voters in favour of the saffron camp.

“If that is the case, I am ready to give 90 per cent of the funding to the Trinamool Congress general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. I will retain just five per cent and give the remaining five per cent to my brother Humayun Kabir,” Owaisi said at a press conference at Dun Dum on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Wednesday.

Present at the press conference was Humayun Kabir, who had recently floated his own political entity, Aam Aadmi Unnayan Party (AAUP) after being suspended from the Trinamool.

AIMIM and AAUP have a seat-sharing agreement for the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, and the two parties are contesting from several constituencies in the state, with the focus being mainly on minority-dominated constituencies.

Rubbishing Trinamool Congress' allegation of AIMIM being funded by the BJP in West Bengal, Owaisi raised the counter question on whether his party had any role in improving the saffron camp's tally in West Bengal Assembly from just three in 2016 to 77 in 2021.

"When did the BJP have three MLAs? In 2016, right? Now they have grown to 77 - I made that happen? How many MPs did the BJP have earlier, and how many do they have now? I made that happen? But I have not become so powerful, have I?” questioned Owaisi.

He also said that he is well-aware of the AIMIM's strength and his party will contest in the West Bengal Assembly polls based on that only.

Speaking on the occasion, he also accused Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, of exploiting Muslims and their sentiments

"Mamata Banerjee won successive elections in West Bengal, getting overwhelming minority support. However, the minorities have remained deprived in West Bengal. After winning successive elections, the Trinamool Congress government did nothing for the minorities," Owaisi claimed.