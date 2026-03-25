Frontline Update: 191 Clashes In Past Day, 47 Russian Assaults Repelled On Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook in its update as of 08:00 on Wednesday, March 25.

The enemy launched one missile strike using 30 missiles, as well as 69 airstrikes, dropping 218 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 9,879 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,049 shelling attacks, including 111 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian airstrikes targeted areas near Ivanivka, Prosiana, Orlv, and Pokrovske in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Novoselivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Svitla Dolyna, Kopani, Svoboda, Yehorivka, Lisne, Orikhiv, and Shyroke in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian missile and artillery forces struck one key target belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces carried out 77 shelling attacks, including three with MLRS, and launched four airstrikes using ten guided bombs. One enemy assault was recorded over the day.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attempted four times to breach Ukrainian defensive lines near Vovchansk and toward Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attacked five times toward Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Novoplatonivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched nine attacks near Tverdokhlibove, Serednie, and toward Lyman and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five attempts by the enemy to advance near Yampil, Zakitne, Platonivka, and Pazene.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made four attempts to improve its tactical position, assaulting near Minkivka and toward Malynivka and Vyroliubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 39 attacks toward Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Novopavlivka.

Russian forces make no significant gains near Krasnopillia community in Sumy region – SBGS

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 47 assault actions by Russian troops near Nykanorivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward Nove Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, and Shevchenko.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces attacked eight times near Ternove, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda, and toward Pryvillia.

In the Huliaipole sector, 22 enemy attacks were recorded toward Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Varvarivka, Myrne, and Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

No offensive actions by Russian troops were recorded in the Dnipro River sector.

No signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As previously reported, total Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, through March 25, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,290,960 personnel.

Photo: 43rd Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Taras Triasylo