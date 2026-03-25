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Pope Leo Calls for Ceasefire as Mideast War Spirals Out of Control
(MENAFN) Pope Leo on Tuesday intensified his calls for an immediate halt to hostilities across conflict zones, urging world leaders to abandon military solutions in favor of negotiation, media reported.
Speaking to journalists in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, the pontiff delivered an unambiguous message: "I wish to renew the appeal for a ceasefire, to work for peace, but not with weapons -- with dialogue."
The pope painted a stark picture of a world slipping deeper into crisis, warning that "hatred is increasing" and that spiraling violence has left more than a million people cut off from aid, with a mounting death toll. He directed his appeal squarely at those in power, stating: "We want to pray for peace, but I urge all authorities to truly work through dialogue to resolve problems."
The remarks echoed a separate Angelus address delivered Sunday, in which the pontiff voiced "dismay" over the deteriorating situation across the Middle East and other war-scarred regions. "We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many defenseless people who are victims of these conflicts," he said, condemning the human cost of armed conflict as "a scandal for the entire human family."
Pope Leo also called for sustained prayer that hostilities would cease and that sincere dialogue, grounded in respect for human dignity, would open credible paths toward peace.
His appeals come as the region reels from a rapidly expanding conflict. A joint US-Israeli offensive launched against Iran on Feb. 28 has claimed more than 1,300 lives to date, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since responded with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American military installations — inflicting casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global aviation and financial markets.
Speaking to journalists in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, the pontiff delivered an unambiguous message: "I wish to renew the appeal for a ceasefire, to work for peace, but not with weapons -- with dialogue."
The pope painted a stark picture of a world slipping deeper into crisis, warning that "hatred is increasing" and that spiraling violence has left more than a million people cut off from aid, with a mounting death toll. He directed his appeal squarely at those in power, stating: "We want to pray for peace, but I urge all authorities to truly work through dialogue to resolve problems."
The remarks echoed a separate Angelus address delivered Sunday, in which the pontiff voiced "dismay" over the deteriorating situation across the Middle East and other war-scarred regions. "We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many defenseless people who are victims of these conflicts," he said, condemning the human cost of armed conflict as "a scandal for the entire human family."
Pope Leo also called for sustained prayer that hostilities would cease and that sincere dialogue, grounded in respect for human dignity, would open credible paths toward peace.
His appeals come as the region reels from a rapidly expanding conflict. A joint US-Israeli offensive launched against Iran on Feb. 28 has claimed more than 1,300 lives to date, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since responded with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American military installations — inflicting casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global aviation and financial markets.
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