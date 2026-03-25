West Asia War: Sharif Briefs Saudi Crown Prince MBS As Pakistan Pushes To Mediate US-Iran Talks

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on 25 March, briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) on Islamabad's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the tense situation in West Asia, news agency PTI reported.

The prime minister said in a post on X that he spoke with the crown prince, discussed the regional situation, and exchanged traditional Eid greetings

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The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Sharif held a telephone conversation with Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday morning.

“During their warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed heartfelt Eid ul Fitr greetings to The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, and the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These sentiments were most graciously reciprocated by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince,” the statement said

Sharif also briefed the Saudi Crown Prince on Pakistan's constructive diplomatic outreach to all parties, urging de-escalation and resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

Sharif said that during the call, he appreciated the Kingdom's restraint and, "I stressed the urgent need for de-escalation, an end to hostilities, and unity in the ranks of the Ummah".

Pakistan trying to broker an end to US-Iran war

The call comes a day after Sharif offered to host talks between the US and Iran for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.

Pakistan is positioning itself as the lead mediator trying to broker an end to the United States and Israel's war against Iran, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Pakistani army chief Asim Munir spoke with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, the newspaper reported, citing two people briefed on the call.

During the call with the Saudi Crown Prince. Sharif also reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of the recent attacks on the Kingdom and reaffirmed Islamabad's unwavering solidarity and unequivocal support for Saudi Arabia in these challenging times.

In an X post on Tuesday, Sharif said that Islamabad was "ready and honoured" to facilitate "meaningful and conclusive talks" between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict.

Hours later, US President Donald Trump shared Sharif's post on his Truth Social platform.

The US on Tuesday sent Iran a 15-point plan and ceasefire proposal to end the war in the Middle East, according to reports. The peace plan was shared with Iranian officials via Pakistan.

The Middle East War

The conflict in the Middle East is in its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on 28 February.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

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On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, spoke with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, exchanging views on the evolving regional situation, according to the Foreign Office.

"Dar underscored the importance of peace and stability, calling for immediate de-escalation and emphasising that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path forward," it said.

Separately, Dar received British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at the Foreign Office, and the two discussed the evolving regional situation.

I stressed the urgent need for de-escalation, an end to hostilities, and unity in the ranks of the Ummah.

Dar "underscored that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only viable path forward, emphasising the urgent need for early resolution of the conflict," FO said.

(With PTI inputs)