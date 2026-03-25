MUDA Land Scam: RTI Activist Challenges Closure Report Against CM In HC

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging the action of the Special Court of People's Representatives, which accepted the 'B' report (closure report) filed by the Mysore Lokayukta Superintendent of Police in the alleged MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) land scam case, which cited lack of evidence against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family. Snehamayi Krishna, who is the private complainant in the case, has filed a petition in the High Court, which is yet to come up for hearing.

Details of the High Court Petition

The petition has named the Mysore District Lokayukta Superintendent of Police, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, Mallikarjuna Swamy of Bamaida, the original owner of the disputed land J Devaraju, former Muda Commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar and the Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate as respondents.

The Mysore Lokayukta Superintendent of Police, who investigated the private complaint filed by Snehamayi Krishna, had submitted a 'B' report to the city's 82nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Court (Special Court of People's Representatives) on February 12, 2025. The special court had accepted the 'B' report and issued an order on January 28, 2026. Therefore, the 'B' report submitted by the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police should be received and examined. The order of the Special Court of People's Representatives accepting the 'B' report should be quashed. Also, the investigation of the case should be transferred to an independent investigation agency. They have requested that the independent investigation agency be directed to conduct the investigation and submit a fresh report.

Allegations of Misuse of Power

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife and family allegedly illegally acquired 3 acres 16 gunte of land in Survey No. 464 of Kesare village, Mysore, belonging to Parvati, and instead allotted 14 plots worth about 56 crores. In this, CM Siddaramaiah has misused his power. He has influenced the officials.

Background of the Investigation

Therefore, Snehamayi Krishna had filed a complaint with the Mysore Lokayukta Police on July 3, 2024, requesting them to register an FIR and conduct an investigation into the case. Later, Snehamayi Krishna had filed an application with the Governor in June-July 2024, seeking permission to investigate or prosecute the case. After examining this, the Governor had ordered the investigation or prosecution of the case on August 17.

The High Court, which had rejected the appeal filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 19, challenging it, had ordered a police investigation on September 24, 2024. The Lokayukta police, which conducted the investigation, had filed a B report against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members. The special court had accepted it. (ANI)

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