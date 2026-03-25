'Beware Of...': Salah's Agent Breaks Silence On Transfer Claims After Liverpool Exit

Mohamed Salah confirms Liverpool exit after nine years, delivering an emotional farewell as his agent shuts down transfer rumours, leaving his next destination uncertain amid global interest.

Mohamed Salah has confirmed he will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the season, bringing an end to a glittering nine-year spell at Anfield.

The 33-year-old's decision comes despite having signed a lucrative two-year contract extension-worth £400,000 per week-just a year ago. Following an agreement with the club, Salah is set to depart effectively as a free agent in May, opening the door to global interest.

Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool Football Club at the end of the 2025-26 season time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield ❤️

- Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 24, 2026

As rumours over his next destination gathered pace, Salah's long-time representative Ramy Abbas issued a blunt statement dismissing claims of a pre-decided move.

“We do not know where Mohamed will play next season,” Abbas wrote on X.“This also means that no one else knows. Beware of the click-whoring attention seekers.”

His comments come amid growing speculation linking Salah to clubs across Saudi Arabia, Europe, and the United States.

We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows. Beware of the click-whoring attention seekers.

- Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) March 24, 2026

Interest in Salah is expected to be fierce. Back in 2023, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad had launched a staggering £150 million bid for the Egyptian superstar.

With his availability now confirmed, Saudi clubs are likely to return, while Major League Soccer outfits and top European teams could also enter the race for one of football's most consistent performers.

Also read: Salah's 9-Year Liverpool Career in Numbers: Goals, Records and a Legendary Anfield Legacy

In a heartfelt video message, Salah announced his departure directly to fans:

“Hello everyone. Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.”

Reflecting on his journey, he added:

“I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people, would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit I can't explain in words to anyone not part of this club.”

The winger paid a deeply personal tribute to supporters:

“We celebrated victory together, we won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest time in our lives.”

“I don't have enough words. The support you showed me, through the best time in my career, and the toughest time - it's something I will never forget. I will take it with me always.”

“Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will always be one of you. Because of all of you, I will never walk twitter/mSP9S4pfpu

- Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) March 24, 2026

Liverpool acknowledged Salah's desire to inform fans early:

“Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.”

The club added that full celebrations of his legacy will take place after the season concludes, with Salah focused on finishing strongly.

Also read: 11 Unforgettable Mohamed Salah Moments That Defined His Legendary Liverpool Career (Watch)

Salah departs as one of Liverpool's all-time greats. With 255 goals in 435 appearances, he is the third-highest goalscorer in the club's history.

His honours list is equally remarkable-two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, and two League Cups. Individually, he has claimed four Golden Boots and three PFA Players' Player of the Year awards.

While the farewell is emotional, Salah's final season was not without friction. In December, he delivered a candid interview revealing tensions with head coach Arne Slot.

“I could not believe I was sitting on the bench for 90 minutes,” he said after being an unused substitute against Leeds.“That's the third time. It's the first time in my career I think.”

He added:

“(I am) very disappointed, I have done so much for this club over the years, especially last season. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That's how I feel.”

“Someone wants me to get all the blame. The club promised me a lot in summer. Now I'm on bench so I can say they haven't kept those promises.”

“I used to have a good relationship (with manager Slot). Now we don't have any relationship and I don't know why.”

“It seems like someone does not want me in the club.”

Despite the tensions, relations were later repaired, setting the stage for a more fitting farewell.

With the season still ongoing, Salah remains focused on delivering success one last time in a Liverpool shirt. But as Anfield prepares to say goodbye, one thing is certain-his legacy is untouchable.

From goals to glory, and from controversy to closure, Mohamed Salah's Liverpool story will be remembered as one of the most iconic chapters in modern football history.