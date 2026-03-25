IPL 2026: Ashwin's Key Advice To 'Hungry' Gill For T20I Comeback

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recknoned that Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gilll would be coming into the season "really hungry" to make it back to Indian T20I side and urged him to not chase a high strike rate and just play normally.

After a T20 World Cup snub following a run as the team's vice captain leading upto the tournament, Gill would be aiming to be among the thick of action and score as fast as he can to regain his place into Indian T20I spot. Gill was recalled into the T20I side as its vice-captain and Sanju Samson was dropped and sometimes played down the order to accommodate Gill at the top. However, the experiment to make Gill a three-format player failed as he could make just 291 runs in 15 innings at an average of 24.25, with a strike rate of 137.26 and best score of 47. He was dropped ahead of the WC, with Ishan Kishan making a surprise return after a sensational domestic season, and Samson was put back at the opening slot. So far in his T20I career, Gill has scored 869 runs in 36 innings at an average of 28.03 and a strike rate of over 137, with a century and three fifties to his name. Gill, unlike his IPL career, has spent a large chunk of his T20I career either failing or not converting a promising start into something of substance.

Ashwin's Advice: 'Plunder Runs, Don't Chase Strike Rate'

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Ashwin said that dismissing Gill at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium would be tough and adviced him to "plunder runs" and not worry about his strike rate. "To dismiss him in Ahmedabad, he has become a bit like a don these days; it is quite difficult to get him out. So, I think Shubman Gill has nothing to worry about, and if I were him, I would be telling myself to go out and plunder runs once again. The best way to keep yourself in reckoning is by making a volume of runs. He will be the best batter for GT," said Ashwin on 'Ash ki Baat.

He also said that he has witnessed Gill from close quarters and his love for batting as well. The legendary all-rounder added that scoring runs is "like a hobby" to Gill. He encouraged Gill to play normally, expressing faith in his array of shots. "I have no doubt that Shubman will go about his batting business, just like last year. If Shubman keeps chasing strike rate and does not score runs, then GT will struggle big time. I hope he does not do that. Gill has a lot of skill. He can score runs without chasing a high strike rate. If he plays normal cricket, what shots does he not have?" Ashwin added.

Chasing the Orange Cap for a T20I Return

Ashwin said that Gill could even win the Orange Cap for the second time, as he would be aiming to do anything to get back into T20I squad contention. "In the top three of Gill, Sudharsan, and Buttler, Gill will come into the season really hungry. We will get another season where Gill chases the Orange Cap. It may also happen that he gets the Orange Cap, because he can and will do anything to get back into the T20I team," he signed off.

Gill's Stellar IPL Record

The current GT skipper is the highest run-getter in the 2020s decade in the IPL, scoring 3,367 runs at an average of 40.56 in 91 innings with a strike rate of 139.70, including four centuries and 22 fifties. His 890-run season in 2023, which included three centuries and four fifties in 17 innings at a strike rate of over 157, was a standout season.

Last season, Gill was the fourth-highest run-getter with 650 runs in 15 innings at an average of 55.00 and a strike rate of almost 156, with six fifties, forming a consistent opening partnership with Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan (759 runs).

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