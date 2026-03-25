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Explosion in Sevastopol Residential Building Causes One Death
(MENAFN) An explosion in a residential building in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol has resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries, according to reports citing Russian-installed authorities.
The incident occurred late Monday night, with officials stating that preliminary assessments ruled out a gas leak as the cause of the blast. Investigations are ongoing to determine what triggered the explosion.
“Forensic experts, bomb experts, specialists from the Investigative Committee, and the FSB (Federal Security Service) are currently working at the scene. Law enforcement agencies will determine the exact cause after all examinations are completed,”
Authorities also reported that the force of the explosion caused significant structural damage to nearby buildings, including those located across the street from the affected site. The situation is being handled by federal agencies as investigations continue.
“Unfortunately, one woman has died,”
Officials added that one individual remains missing, while 12 people were hospitalized as a result of the incident, including three children. Emergency services are continuing search and response efforts in the area.
The event took place in Sevastopol, a strategic port city on the Crimean Peninsula. Crimea has been under Russian control since its annexation in 2014, a move not recognized by the international community, including Türkiye.
The incident occurred late Monday night, with officials stating that preliminary assessments ruled out a gas leak as the cause of the blast. Investigations are ongoing to determine what triggered the explosion.
“Forensic experts, bomb experts, specialists from the Investigative Committee, and the FSB (Federal Security Service) are currently working at the scene. Law enforcement agencies will determine the exact cause after all examinations are completed,”
Authorities also reported that the force of the explosion caused significant structural damage to nearby buildings, including those located across the street from the affected site. The situation is being handled by federal agencies as investigations continue.
“Unfortunately, one woman has died,”
Officials added that one individual remains missing, while 12 people were hospitalized as a result of the incident, including three children. Emergency services are continuing search and response efforts in the area.
The event took place in Sevastopol, a strategic port city on the Crimean Peninsula. Crimea has been under Russian control since its annexation in 2014, a move not recognized by the international community, including Türkiye.
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