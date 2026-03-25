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Belarusian President to Travel to North Korea for Bilateral Discussions
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is scheduled to make an official visit to Pyongyang on March 25-26 at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to reports.
The Belarusian presidential press service stated that the two leaders are expected to discuss the full spectrum of Belarusian-Korean relations, identify key areas of mutual interest, and outline promising projects for implementation.
“The upcoming visit is intended to strengthen the legal framework for bilateral relations and promote greater bilateral cooperation,” the statement said.
Relations between North Korea and Belarus have been deepening in recent years, with high-level exchanges reflecting a shared interest in expanding diplomatic and economic ties.
In September of last year, Kim reportedly invited Lukashenko to visit Pyongyang “at any convenient time” during a conversation on the sidelines of a military parade in Beijing.
In May 2025, a Belarusian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleyko conducted a three-day visit to Pyongyang for the third session of a joint committee on trade and economic cooperation.
The Belarusian presidential press service stated that the two leaders are expected to discuss the full spectrum of Belarusian-Korean relations, identify key areas of mutual interest, and outline promising projects for implementation.
“The upcoming visit is intended to strengthen the legal framework for bilateral relations and promote greater bilateral cooperation,” the statement said.
Relations between North Korea and Belarus have been deepening in recent years, with high-level exchanges reflecting a shared interest in expanding diplomatic and economic ties.
In September of last year, Kim reportedly invited Lukashenko to visit Pyongyang “at any convenient time” during a conversation on the sidelines of a military parade in Beijing.
In May 2025, a Belarusian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleyko conducted a three-day visit to Pyongyang for the third session of a joint committee on trade and economic cooperation.
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