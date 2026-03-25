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Putin Reports Decline in Russia’s GDP
(MENAFN) Russia’s economy experienced a contraction at the start of the year, with gross domestic product falling by 2.1% in January, according to statements made by President Vladimir Putin, as reported.
During a meeting with members of the government’s economic team in Moscow, Putin pointed to several weakening economic indicators, including a decline in industrial production. He noted that output in this sector dropped by 0.8%, reflecting broader signs of slowdown.
"Frankly, there is nothing unexpected for us here, but statistics confirm this. In January of this year, Russia's GDP was 2.1% lower than a year ago. Industrial production decreased by 0.8%. True, mining output grew by 0.5%, and that was before the rise in global energy prices,"
Despite the contraction, some macroeconomic indicators remained relatively stable. Unemployment was reported at a low level of 2.2%, while inflation was kept under 6% on an annual basis.
The president emphasized the need to steer the economy back toward sustained growth while simultaneously controlling inflation and preserving stability in the labor market.
He also addressed the energy sector, advising oil and gas companies to take advantage of increased global prices by using additional revenues to reduce debt and strengthen financial positions.
"That would be a mature decision," he stressed.
The remarks highlight the government’s focus on balancing economic stability with long-term growth amid shifting global market conditions and domestic production trends.
During a meeting with members of the government’s economic team in Moscow, Putin pointed to several weakening economic indicators, including a decline in industrial production. He noted that output in this sector dropped by 0.8%, reflecting broader signs of slowdown.
"Frankly, there is nothing unexpected for us here, but statistics confirm this. In January of this year, Russia's GDP was 2.1% lower than a year ago. Industrial production decreased by 0.8%. True, mining output grew by 0.5%, and that was before the rise in global energy prices,"
Despite the contraction, some macroeconomic indicators remained relatively stable. Unemployment was reported at a low level of 2.2%, while inflation was kept under 6% on an annual basis.
The president emphasized the need to steer the economy back toward sustained growth while simultaneously controlling inflation and preserving stability in the labor market.
He also addressed the energy sector, advising oil and gas companies to take advantage of increased global prices by using additional revenues to reduce debt and strengthen financial positions.
"That would be a mature decision," he stressed.
The remarks highlight the government’s focus on balancing economic stability with long-term growth amid shifting global market conditions and domestic production trends.
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