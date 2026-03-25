UAE Gold Prices Drop: Residents Save Up To Dh1,000 As Jewellery Sales Surge During Eid

Gold jewellery sales and store footfall have rebounded strongly across the UAE as declining gold prices boost consumer demand.

Jewellers say buyers are saving up to Dh1,000 on a 10-gram purchase after prices fell more than Dh100 per gram in March, driven by a decline in global rates amid the Middle East conflict that began on February 28.

The 24K gold price had reached a record Dh666 per gram in late January. On Wednesday, it was trading at Dh553.75 per gram, down nearly Dh112.

Globally, spot gold stood at $4,542 per ounce, up 3.2 per cent, at noon on Wednesday.

Despite a slight rebound midweek, prices remain significantly below their recent peak.

According to Shamlal Ahamed, managing director for international operations at Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the price correction has boosted consumer sentiment.

“The sharp drop in gold prices has created a strong buying opportunity, driving higher footfall and sales,” he said.