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Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Russian Baltic Port of Ust-Luga
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian overnight drone offensive sparked a fire at the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga early Wednesday, as air defense forces scrambled across more than a dozen regions to intercept what authorities later described as one of the largest drone barrages of the conflict.
Leningrad region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko confirmed via Telegram that air defense systems downed a total of 56 drones over the northwestern region following an overnight air alert. The fire, he said, was being brought under control at the time of his statement.
Drozdenko also noted that a residential building sustained roof damage in the town of Vyborg, though he stressed that preliminary assessments indicated no casualties had been recorded.
The scale of the attack came into sharper focus later Wednesday, when Russia's Defense Ministry issued a broader accounting of the overnight offensive. In a formal statement, the ministry said Russian air defenses had intercepted a staggering 389 Ukrainian drones across 13 regions — among them Leningrad and Moscow — as well as over Crimea, the peninsula Moscow seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Ukrainian officials had not issued any immediate response to the attack or offered a rebuttal to Russia's stated interception figures at the time of reporting.
Leningrad region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko confirmed via Telegram that air defense systems downed a total of 56 drones over the northwestern region following an overnight air alert. The fire, he said, was being brought under control at the time of his statement.
Drozdenko also noted that a residential building sustained roof damage in the town of Vyborg, though he stressed that preliminary assessments indicated no casualties had been recorded.
The scale of the attack came into sharper focus later Wednesday, when Russia's Defense Ministry issued a broader accounting of the overnight offensive. In a formal statement, the ministry said Russian air defenses had intercepted a staggering 389 Ukrainian drones across 13 regions — among them Leningrad and Moscow — as well as over Crimea, the peninsula Moscow seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Ukrainian officials had not issued any immediate response to the attack or offered a rebuttal to Russia's stated interception figures at the time of reporting.
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