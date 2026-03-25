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New Israeli Strikes in Southern Lebanon Leave Nine Dead, Dozens Injured

New Israeli Strikes in Southern Lebanon Leave Nine Dead, Dozens Injured


2026-03-25 04:25:34
(MENAFN) A fresh round of Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon has resulted in at least nine deaths and left 47 others injured, as stated by reports.

In the town of Habboush in Nabatieh, an Israeli raid killed three people and injured 18 others, according to health authorities. Another strike near the al-Alam roundabout in Tyre wounded 24 individuals.

Additional attacks included an Israeli raid on the Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp, which killed two and injured four, while a strike on Adloun in Sidon killed four people and injured one.

The Israeli military has intensified its campaign in southern Lebanon with airstrikes and a ground offensive since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. Lebanese officials report that at least 1,072 people have been killed and 2,966 injured in Israeli attacks during this escalation.

The current surge in violence follows the launch of a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran, which has resulted in over 1,340 fatalities since February 28. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations, which Tehran says host “US military assets.”

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