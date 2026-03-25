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Russia, Uzbekistan Break Ground on First Ever Nuclear Power Plant
(MENAFN) Russia and Uzbekistan have taken a decisive step toward reshaping Central Asia's energy landscape, signing a sweeping nuclear cooperation roadmap and formally breaking ground on Uzbekistan's first-ever nuclear power plant, the two nations announced Tuesday.
The milestone developments were unveiled jointly by Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom and Uzbekistan's nuclear energy authority Uzatom during parallel ceremonies held in the capital Tashkent and at the designated construction site in the country's Jizzakh region.
Under the terms of the roadmap, the two sides committed to advancing several pillars of the broader nuclear partnership — encompassing workforce development, public education on modern nuclear technologies, and long-range plans to establish a purpose-built "nuclear city" in the vicinity of the plant.
A supplementary agreement signed alongside the roadmap also introduced what officials described as a "new, integrated" plant configuration. The facility is set to house two high-capacity units powered by Generation III+ VVER-1000 reactors, paired with two additional units operating on RITM-200N reactor technology.
Uzatom offered a striking preview of the plant's anticipated economic impact once fully online.
"Once fully operational, the plant will generate approximately 15.4 billion kWh per year – more than 15% of Uzbekistan's total electricity consumption," the agency said in a statement.
The groundbreaking also featured prominently in a direct phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Kremlin confirmed. Beyond the nuclear project, the two leaders reviewed the progress of major bilateral initiatives and exchanged perspectives on pressing global matters, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.
Tuesday's ceremonies build on momentum established during Putin's 2024 state visit to Uzbekistan, when the two governments signed an initial contract for the construction of a smaller, low-power nuclear facility.
The milestone developments were unveiled jointly by Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom and Uzbekistan's nuclear energy authority Uzatom during parallel ceremonies held in the capital Tashkent and at the designated construction site in the country's Jizzakh region.
Under the terms of the roadmap, the two sides committed to advancing several pillars of the broader nuclear partnership — encompassing workforce development, public education on modern nuclear technologies, and long-range plans to establish a purpose-built "nuclear city" in the vicinity of the plant.
A supplementary agreement signed alongside the roadmap also introduced what officials described as a "new, integrated" plant configuration. The facility is set to house two high-capacity units powered by Generation III+ VVER-1000 reactors, paired with two additional units operating on RITM-200N reactor technology.
Uzatom offered a striking preview of the plant's anticipated economic impact once fully online.
"Once fully operational, the plant will generate approximately 15.4 billion kWh per year – more than 15% of Uzbekistan's total electricity consumption," the agency said in a statement.
The groundbreaking also featured prominently in a direct phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Kremlin confirmed. Beyond the nuclear project, the two leaders reviewed the progress of major bilateral initiatives and exchanged perspectives on pressing global matters, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.
Tuesday's ceremonies build on momentum established during Putin's 2024 state visit to Uzbekistan, when the two governments signed an initial contract for the construction of a smaller, low-power nuclear facility.
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