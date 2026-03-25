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Macron Highlights Urgent Need for Stability in Lebanon
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron warned Tuesday about the risk of escalating conflict in Lebanon and emphasized the need to ease tensions following discussions with his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, according to reports.
"I also stressed the urgent need to prevent a further escalation of the conflict in Lebanon, whose stability and territorial integrity must be preserved," Macron said on X.
He added that "France's priority is de-escalation, support for the efforts of the Lebanese government, which has taken strong and courageous decisions to uphold the sovereignty of the Lebanese state, and the preservation of infrastructure and civilian populations, who are the primary victims of this crisis."
Macron also highlighted concerns for the security of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) amid rising tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.
"Hezbollah made a grave mistake in deciding to attack Israel," he said, while urging broader restraint and measures to prevent further deterioration.
The French leader stressed the importance of renewed diplomacy, noting, "I am convinced that resuming direct talks between Israel and Lebanon is an opportunity that must be seized. France is actively working towards this goal."
He further called on all sides to avoid targeting critical infrastructure and return to dialogue, underscoring "the absolute necessity for the parties to the conflict to focus on preserving civilian and energy infrastructure, which sustains millions of people."
"I also stressed the urgent need to prevent a further escalation of the conflict in Lebanon, whose stability and territorial integrity must be preserved," Macron said on X.
He added that "France's priority is de-escalation, support for the efforts of the Lebanese government, which has taken strong and courageous decisions to uphold the sovereignty of the Lebanese state, and the preservation of infrastructure and civilian populations, who are the primary victims of this crisis."
Macron also highlighted concerns for the security of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) amid rising tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.
"Hezbollah made a grave mistake in deciding to attack Israel," he said, while urging broader restraint and measures to prevent further deterioration.
The French leader stressed the importance of renewed diplomacy, noting, "I am convinced that resuming direct talks between Israel and Lebanon is an opportunity that must be seized. France is actively working towards this goal."
He further called on all sides to avoid targeting critical infrastructure and return to dialogue, underscoring "the absolute necessity for the parties to the conflict to focus on preserving civilian and energy infrastructure, which sustains millions of people."
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