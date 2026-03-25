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Türkiye’s Unemployment Rate Falls to Historic Low
(MENAFN) Türkiye recorded its lowest unemployment rate in more than two decades last year, with joblessness falling to 8.3% — a historic milestone that marks the country's strongest labor market performance since 2004, the nation's official statistics body announced Wednesday.
The figure represents a 0.4 percentage point decline from the prior year, according to fresh data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
The total number of unemployed individuals aged 15 and over dropped by 147,000 year-on-year, bringing the overall count to 2.96 million. A closer breakdown revealed a stark gender divide in jobless rates, with male unemployment sitting at 6.8% compared to 11.3% among women.
The headline figure, however, was accompanied by some nuance. Overall employment also contracted during the same period, with the workforce shrinking by 54,000 workers to reach a total of 32.56 million employed — nudging the national employment rate down to 49%. The gap between male and female participation remained pronounced, standing at 66.4% for men against just 32.1% for women.
The broader labor force similarly contracted, shedding 200,000 participants to settle at 35.53 million, pulling the overall participation rate down to 53.5%.
On the youth front, the data offered cautious encouragement. Unemployment among those aged 15 to 24 eased by a full percentage point from 2024, landing at 15.3% in 2025. Yet gender disparities persisted within that cohort as well — standing at 11.7% for young men and a significantly steeper 22.1% for young women.
The figure represents a 0.4 percentage point decline from the prior year, according to fresh data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
The total number of unemployed individuals aged 15 and over dropped by 147,000 year-on-year, bringing the overall count to 2.96 million. A closer breakdown revealed a stark gender divide in jobless rates, with male unemployment sitting at 6.8% compared to 11.3% among women.
The headline figure, however, was accompanied by some nuance. Overall employment also contracted during the same period, with the workforce shrinking by 54,000 workers to reach a total of 32.56 million employed — nudging the national employment rate down to 49%. The gap between male and female participation remained pronounced, standing at 66.4% for men against just 32.1% for women.
The broader labor force similarly contracted, shedding 200,000 participants to settle at 35.53 million, pulling the overall participation rate down to 53.5%.
On the youth front, the data offered cautious encouragement. Unemployment among those aged 15 to 24 eased by a full percentage point from 2024, landing at 15.3% in 2025. Yet gender disparities persisted within that cohort as well — standing at 11.7% for young men and a significantly steeper 22.1% for young women.
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