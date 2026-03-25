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US Stock Markets End Lower Amid Middle East Tensions
(MENAFN) US stock markets ended the day lower as ongoing uncertainties surrounding the Middle East conflict weighed on investor sentiment, according to reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.18%, dropping 84.41 points to 46,124.06. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.84%, losing 184.87 points to finish at 21,761.89, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.37%, or 24.63 points, closing at 6,556.37.
The Volatility Index (VIX), often called the market’s “fear index,” rose by 3.06% to 26.95, reflecting heightened market anxiety.
Investor risk appetite was dampened by the situation in the Middle East, which contributed to the negative trend across US equities.
US President Donald Trump had indicated on Monday that “productive” talks had occurred with Iran and that both sides aimed to reach an agreement, which had initially bolstered market optimism. However, Iranian officials clarified that no direct negotiations had taken place with the United States.
Trump reiterated on Tuesday that negotiations are ongoing, stating, Iran "gave us a present and the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money.” He later specified that the gift pertained to oil and natural gas.
Meanwhile, reports suggested that the US Pentagon is finalizing plans to deploy roughly 3,000 troops to the Middle East to support potential military action against Iran, although no formal orders have been issued yet.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.18%, dropping 84.41 points to 46,124.06. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.84%, losing 184.87 points to finish at 21,761.89, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.37%, or 24.63 points, closing at 6,556.37.
The Volatility Index (VIX), often called the market’s “fear index,” rose by 3.06% to 26.95, reflecting heightened market anxiety.
Investor risk appetite was dampened by the situation in the Middle East, which contributed to the negative trend across US equities.
US President Donald Trump had indicated on Monday that “productive” talks had occurred with Iran and that both sides aimed to reach an agreement, which had initially bolstered market optimism. However, Iranian officials clarified that no direct negotiations had taken place with the United States.
Trump reiterated on Tuesday that negotiations are ongoing, stating, Iran "gave us a present and the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money.” He later specified that the gift pertained to oil and natural gas.
Meanwhile, reports suggested that the US Pentagon is finalizing plans to deploy roughly 3,000 troops to the Middle East to support potential military action against Iran, although no formal orders have been issued yet.
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