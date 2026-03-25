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Turkey’s Stock Market Rises at Wednesday Opening

Turkey’s Stock Market Rises at Wednesday Opening


2026-03-25 04:17:29
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main stock index began Wednesday trading at 13,029.32 points, marking an increase of 0.77%—or 99.16 points—compared with the previous session, as stated by reports.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 had declined by 1.81%, closing at 12,930.16 points, with total daily transactions reaching 140 billion Turkish liras ($3.17 billion).

As of 9:50 a.m. local time (0650 GMT), currency rates were 44.3445 Turkish liras per US dollar, 51.5025 per euro, and 59.4125 per British pound.

Gold prices were reported at $4,547.75 per ounce, while Brent crude oil traded at $96.75 per barrel.

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