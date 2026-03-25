Positive Step, Peace Likely Soon: BJP On PM Modiprez Trump Call On West Asia Crisis

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing situation in West Asia and the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, the BJP on Wednesday termed the move a 'positive step' and expressed hope that peace would prevail soon.

Opposition leaders demanded that the details of the conversation be shared in Parliament.

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said he believes the discussion between the two leaders focussed on the prevailing conflict and the need to de-escalate tensions. He noted that there are indications the war could be paused and may come to an end soon.

“The role of Prime Minister Modi has always been to ensure peace and prevent war. The ongoing conflict has led to global challenges, including rising diesel and petrol prices. The entire world is suffering losses because of this situation. India's position is clear - the war should stop,” Athawale said.

He added that the dialogue between the two leaders was a constructive development.

“A solution must be found. President Trump speaking with Prime Minister Modi is a good step, and there will be peace soon,” he told IANS.

BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi also expressed optimism, stating that there is hope for a pause in the conflict. He said that Prime Minister Modi has been actively engaging with leaders from West Asian countries and exploring ways to facilitate peace.

“Prime Minister Modi has spoken with several heads of state in the Middle East to understand how India can contribute to peace efforts and use its influence constructively,” Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties questioned the government's approach and called for greater transparency.

Samajwadi Party MP, Ram Gopal Yadav, said that countries like Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are already playing mediating roles, and India should have taken a more proactive position.

“As the world's largest democracy, India could have played a significant mediating role. The Prime Minister shares strong relations with global leaders, and his intervention could have carried weight. The details of his conversation with President Trump should be shared with Parliament and the people,” Yadav said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut took a critical stance, saying,“If President Trump had understood diplomacy, the situation would not have escalated into war. The United States appears to be facing setbacks, which is why there is now urgency in its response.”

The conversation between the two leaders came amid escalating tensions in West Asia following the February 28 strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.

The strikes reportedly resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals, and allied forces, intensifying the conflict across the region.