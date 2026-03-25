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U.S. Says Gaza Aid Remains Insufficient
(MENAFN) The United States acknowledged Tuesday that humanitarian assistance flowing into the Gaza Strip remains woefully inadequate, with a senior American envoy conceding critical shortfalls in access while maintaining that efforts to address them are actively underway.
"Absolutely, more work is needed. We have a long way to go," US envoy Mike Waltz told the UN Security Council, even as he cited what he described as meaningful progress in aid delivery.
Waltz painted a picture of a population in desperate need of basic services, pressing for more sustainable solutions beyond emergency relief.
"Those who live in the region need cleaner, more durable housing and health services," he said, adding that Washington is "working daily with our Israeli counterparts and other partners across this body to strengthen humanitarian access into and inside of Gaza."
The envoy pointed to a recent delivery milestone, noting that the US and its partners "enabled the entry of over 4,000 trucks of humanitarian and other critical goods each week for the past 16 weeks" — before acknowledging that "those numbers have reduced recently."
Shifting focus to the longer horizon, Waltz outlined an ambitious reconstruction vision aimed at weaning Gaza off foreign assistance entirely, arguing the objective is moving "Gaza beyond 100% dependency on aid." He contended that "Gaza can become a destination for investment and real growth and change this culture of dependency and this absolute dependency on humanitarian aid that it currently endures."
To that end, he pointed to financial pledges from multiple regional governments, describing contributions of "more than $7 billion in support" as "real effort, real money."
Waltz also moved to address mounting international anxiety over the occupied West Bank, delivering a firm statement of American policy on the question of annexation.
"President Trump has been clear: The United States is opposed to annexation of the West Bank," he stated.
"Absolutely, more work is needed. We have a long way to go," US envoy Mike Waltz told the UN Security Council, even as he cited what he described as meaningful progress in aid delivery.
Waltz painted a picture of a population in desperate need of basic services, pressing for more sustainable solutions beyond emergency relief.
"Those who live in the region need cleaner, more durable housing and health services," he said, adding that Washington is "working daily with our Israeli counterparts and other partners across this body to strengthen humanitarian access into and inside of Gaza."
The envoy pointed to a recent delivery milestone, noting that the US and its partners "enabled the entry of over 4,000 trucks of humanitarian and other critical goods each week for the past 16 weeks" — before acknowledging that "those numbers have reduced recently."
Shifting focus to the longer horizon, Waltz outlined an ambitious reconstruction vision aimed at weaning Gaza off foreign assistance entirely, arguing the objective is moving "Gaza beyond 100% dependency on aid." He contended that "Gaza can become a destination for investment and real growth and change this culture of dependency and this absolute dependency on humanitarian aid that it currently endures."
To that end, he pointed to financial pledges from multiple regional governments, describing contributions of "more than $7 billion in support" as "real effort, real money."
Waltz also moved to address mounting international anxiety over the occupied West Bank, delivering a firm statement of American policy on the question of annexation.
"President Trump has been clear: The United States is opposed to annexation of the West Bank," he stated.
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