Paris To Host Modest Fashion Week 2026: Arab Designers, Global Brands Take Centre Stage

Come February and March, all eyes turn to the fashion capital of the world, waiting to see what will make a splash in couture. However, this April, the spotlight once again turns towards Paris, but this time, for something quite different.

From April 16 to 18, the French capital will host the 11th edition of Modest Fashion Week, marking its debut in one of the world's most influential style cities. Organised by Think Fashion, the move to Paris comes after successful outings across Istanbul, London, Dubai and Riyadh.

In recent years, modest fashion has steadily moved from the margins to the mainstream, propelled by cultural milestones such as the emergence of 'Hijarbie' - a modest Barbie donning a hijab - and global conversations sparked by the burkini. These moments have signalled a growing demand for representation, inclusivity and a permanent stake in the global fashion industry.

CEO Özlem Sahin describes the move to Paris as a way to strengthen that resolve, providing the ideal stage to further legitimise modest fashion within the mainstream global calendar.

"We all know what modest fashion is today, that question is behind us," says Sahin. "The real question is: how can we strengthen the modest fashion supply chain and empower each other at every step of business and conscious consumption?"

The three-day event will take residency at the Hôtel Le Marois, a stunning hôtel particulier located just steps from the Champs-Élysées. This historic venue provides an intimate and high-impact backdrop for an invited audience of approximately 200 guests per show, ensuring a premium experience for media, buyers and industry leaders.

Beyond the aesthetic appeal, the event is designed as a multi-dimensional platform that balances artistic expression with commercial prospects. The schedule includes roughly 30 curated runway shows, eight industry talk panels focusing on sustainability and inclusivity, and a dedicated B2B showroom where designers can network directly with international retail experts.

While the event is global in scope, the 2026 edition places a specific emphasis on Arab heritage. Several prominent designers from the GCC and wider MENA region are already confirmed to lead the lineup.

Fashion by Shehna from the UAE is set to showcase contemporary Arab design codes, while Qatar's Hindami will bring a blend of modest tailoring and streetwear. Kuwaiti representation comes via Roqaia Fashion House, which focuses on heritage-inspired abayas and eveningwear.

These regional names will share the stage with international labels such as LA MODESA from the US, Dahlia Bridal from the UK and Russia's Aynaeva, highlighting a truly global fashion discourse.



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