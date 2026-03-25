Al Rayyan Blank Al Shahania To Reach QSL Cup Semi-Finals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahmed Alaeddin fired a brace as Al Rayyan stormed into the QSL Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 emphatic victory over Al Shahania at Al Khor Stadium yesterday.

Later, Umm Salal prevailed over Second Division side Al Bidda 2-0 to advance in the revamped tournament.

Al Rayyan, led by assistant coach Abdulghafoor Murad following Artur Jorge's departure, started with a full-strength lineup, spearheaded by Roger Guedes.

The Brazilian forward headed over in a lively opening, with Al Shahania also enjoying spells of possession.

Al Shahania came closest to breaking the deadlock before the half-hour mark when Lotfi Madjer's long-range effort was parried by goalkeeper Samy Beldi, and Mohammed Balah struck the woodwork from close range on the rebound.Al Shahania's Antonio Mance celebrates after scoring a goal.

The missed opportunity proved costly as Al Rayyan took the lead in the 35th minute, with Alaeddin rising highest to head home from a corner.

Madjer later hit the left post as Al Shahania pushed for an equaliser, but they went into the break trailing.

Al Rayyan resumed at a high tempo, pressing for a second goal with Guedes heavily involved.

The Brazilian set up Alaeddin, but his diving volley from a lofted ball flew over the bar.

Al Shahania's first effort of the second half came through Daoud Soliman, whose shot from the edge of the box went high.

Hazem Ahmed Shehata then produced a fine solo run from the halfway line to set up Tiago Rafael Da Silva, but the Portuguese fired straight at goalkeeper Mohammed Abdellah in a one-on-one.

Guedes doubled Al Rayyan's lead in the 62nd minute, tapping in from close range after David Garcia's headed assist from a corner.

Alaeddin added his second four minutes later, finishing from close range off Da Silva's cross to put the result beyond doubt.

At Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Antonio Mance broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute, scoring from the left side of the five-yard box.

Al Bidda goalkeeper Carl Sidklev punched away a corner, but the ball remained in play, allowing Naim Abdulrazaq Al Aidouni to set up Mance for a close-range finish.

Substitute Cristo Perez sealed the 2-0 victory with three minutes remaining, finishing after a run and assist from Jean Kouassi, as Umm Salal secured their place in the semi-finals.

Today, Muaither will face Al Markhiya at Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, while Al Arabi take on Al Waab in the final quarter-final at Al Khor Stadium.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.