Issa Ahmed Called Up To Qatar Squad For World Cup Camp

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Issa Ahmed has earned a call-up to Qatar's national team training camp during the ongoing international break, as Al Annabi step up preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The inclusion comes as part of a 32-man squad named by head coach Julen Lopetegui, with the team set to assemble for a crucial camp aimed at fine-tuning preparations for the global showpiece to be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Meanwhile, defender Homam Al-Amin will remain with his Spanish club Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa during the international window.

The decision follows coordination between Lopetegui and the club, after Al-Amin recently joined the side on loan from Al Duhail SC for the remainder of the season.

Qatar's preparations had initially included high-profile friendlies against Serbia and Argentina as part of the Qatar Football Festival, but those fixtures were cancelled due to regional tensions. Al Annabi are now scheduled to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on May 28 in what is expected to be a key test ahead of the tournament.

At the World Cup, Qatar have been drawn in Group B alongside hosts Canada, Switzerland and a yet-to-be-determined European play-off winner.