Ministry Of Municipality Announces Resumption Of Local Agricultural Market Yards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has announced the resumption of operations in local agricultural product market yards across the country

According to a social media post, the ministry outlined operating schedules for various locations as Al Mazrouah Yard at Umm Salal Central Market will operate daily from 7am to 3pm.

Meanwhile, yards in Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Thakhira, Al Shaihaniya, and Al Shamal will operate on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during the same hours.

The ministry added that yards are stocked with fresh local agricultural products for consumers.