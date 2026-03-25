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Explosions Shake Iran’s Capital as US-Israeli Offensive Intensifies

Explosions Shake Iran’s Capital as US-Israeli Offensive Intensifies


2026-03-25 04:11:28
(MENAFN) Multiple explosions tore through the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday as the widening US-Israeli military campaign against Iran showed no signs of abating, a reporter on the ground confirmed.

Thick plumes of smoke were observed billowing over the city's eastern districts in the immediate aftermath of the blasts, as Iranian air defense systems were reported active across the capital.

The Israeli military simultaneously announced it had carried out strikes against multiple targets throughout Tehran, making no attempt to conceal its role in the latest round of attacks.

The escalation marks a sharp intensification of hostilities that first ignited when US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has since shown little sign of de-escalation.

Tehran has answered each wave of attacks in kind, deploying successive rounds of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel as well as Gulf nations currently hosting US military installations.

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