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HH The Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques

HH The Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques


2026-03-25 04:09:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Princess Noura bint Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

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Gulf Times

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