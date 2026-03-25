403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Over 230 Rescued in Hawaii After Catastrophic Flash Flooding
(MENAFN) More than 230 people were pulled to safety across Hawaii's island of Oahu on Friday following catastrophic flash flooding that pushed a local dam dangerously close to its limits and triggered fears of a potential structural failure, according to media reports.
The torrential downpours unleashed what authorities characterized as the island's most severe flooding in twenty years, media reported, overwhelming emergency services and forcing thousands from their homes.
Officials confirmed that water levels at a local dam surged from 79 feet (24 meters) to 84 feet (25.6 meters) in under 24 hours — leaving only a 6-foot (1.8-meter) buffer before reaching maximum capacity. Levels were subsequently reported to be declining, though authorities cautioned that additional rainfall could swiftly reverse that trajectory.
Hawaii Governor Josh Green confirmed there were no fatalities and no individuals unaccounted for, offering a measure of relief amid the crisis.
"About 10 people were taken to a hospital with hypothermia," the outlet quoted him as saying.
Yet the physical toll on the island was far from minor. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi minced no words when assessing the destruction left in the floodwaters' wake.
"There's no question that the damage done thus far has been catastrophic," he said.
Roughly 5,500 residents were issued evacuation orders as dozens — and potentially hundreds — of homes sustained damage. Rainfall totals between 8 and 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) were recorded across parts of Oahu overnight, while the island's highest peak absorbed nearly 16 inches (40 centimeters).
Emergency responders mounted large-scale air and water rescue operations, though civilian drone activity complicated efforts in the field.
Honolulu emergency officials urged anyone still in danger to take immediate precautions.
"If you are trapped, go to the highest level. Stay out of attics without a way to the roof," they said.
Governor Green struck a cautious tone as conditions remained volatile.
"It's going to be a very touch-and-go day," he said, flagging the threat of continued rainfall across the region.
Officials added that much of the state remained under active flood watch, with another incoming storm system forecast to deliver yet more rain in the hours ahead.
The torrential downpours unleashed what authorities characterized as the island's most severe flooding in twenty years, media reported, overwhelming emergency services and forcing thousands from their homes.
Officials confirmed that water levels at a local dam surged from 79 feet (24 meters) to 84 feet (25.6 meters) in under 24 hours — leaving only a 6-foot (1.8-meter) buffer before reaching maximum capacity. Levels were subsequently reported to be declining, though authorities cautioned that additional rainfall could swiftly reverse that trajectory.
Hawaii Governor Josh Green confirmed there were no fatalities and no individuals unaccounted for, offering a measure of relief amid the crisis.
"About 10 people were taken to a hospital with hypothermia," the outlet quoted him as saying.
Yet the physical toll on the island was far from minor. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi minced no words when assessing the destruction left in the floodwaters' wake.
"There's no question that the damage done thus far has been catastrophic," he said.
Roughly 5,500 residents were issued evacuation orders as dozens — and potentially hundreds — of homes sustained damage. Rainfall totals between 8 and 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) were recorded across parts of Oahu overnight, while the island's highest peak absorbed nearly 16 inches (40 centimeters).
Emergency responders mounted large-scale air and water rescue operations, though civilian drone activity complicated efforts in the field.
Honolulu emergency officials urged anyone still in danger to take immediate precautions.
"If you are trapped, go to the highest level. Stay out of attics without a way to the roof," they said.
Governor Green struck a cautious tone as conditions remained volatile.
"It's going to be a very touch-and-go day," he said, flagging the threat of continued rainfall across the region.
Officials added that much of the state remained under active flood watch, with another incoming storm system forecast to deliver yet more rain in the hours ahead.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment