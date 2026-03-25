Qatar's Envoy Participates In Polish Deputy PM's Meeting With Arab Ambassadors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ambassador of Qatar to Poland H E Saoud bin Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud participated in a meeting convened by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland H E Radoslaw Sikorski with several of Their Excellencies Arab ambassadors accredited to Warsaw. The meeting discussed the latest regional developments and their repercussions on global security, economy, and international relations. During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland expressed his country's appreciation to Qatar for its support in facilitating the evacuation of Polish citizens who faced difficulties leaving the region.