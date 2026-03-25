DFI Moves Qumra 2026 Online, Supports 49 Projects From 39 Countries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Film Institute (DFI) has announced that the 12th edition of Qumra will be held online from March 27 to April 8, 2026, ensuring the continuity of one of the region's leading film industry platforms amid current regional developments.

The decision underscores Qatar's commitment to supporting the global film community while prioritising the safety and wellbeing of participants. Despite the shift to a virtual format, the initiative will continue to provide mentorship, networking and creative development opportunities to 49 projects from 39 countries.

Qumra, the region's longest-running initiative of its kind, focuses on nurturing first- and second-time filmmakers through tailored mentorship and industry access across all stages of filmmaking.

The 2026 edition features a diverse slate of projects spanning feature films, series and short films, highlighting a wide range of storytelling that bridges personal narratives with broader social, cultural and political themes.

This year's selection includes 27 feature films, nine series and 13 short films. Of the total projects, 43 are from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, while six are international. Notably, 15 projects are by Qatar-based filmmakers, including 10 by Qatari nationals, reflecting the growing strength of the country's creative sector.

A majority of the projects, 47 in total, are supported through DFI's Grants Programme, with five receiving backing from the Qatari Film Fund. Additionally, 17 projects have been developed through DFI's training initiatives, highlighting the institute's integrated approach to talent development.

Chief Executive Officer of Doha Film Institute, Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, said,“While we are deeply saddened by the current circumstances in the region, the decision to present Qumra 2026 online reflects Qatar's resilience and its enduring commitment to continuity, even in the face of significant challenges. Our priority remains to ensure that filmmakers and their projects continue to benefit from meaningful exchange, mentorship and connection. This year's selection highlights the courage and ambition of today's filmmakers and the urgency of the stories they are compelled to tell. We are proud to see our nation strongly represented alongside powerful perspectives from across the world.”

The projects span multiple stages, including development, production, work-in-progress and completed“picture lock” films ready for distribution.

Among the highlights are Qatari-led projects such as“The Peacock Queen,” a fantasy narrative rooted in local storytelling, and“Reset,” a short film set in early-2000s Doha exploring themes of change and personal growth. International co-productions also feature prominently, addressing issues such as migration, identity, conflict and memory.

In the documentary segment, projects like“Where Do I Belong?” and“Onions to Forget the Past” explore deeply personal histories shaped by war, displacement and cultural identity.

Meanwhile, series projects such as“Echoes” and“Arab Love” reflect evolving storytelling formats and contemporary social dynamics.

Advanced-stage projects include feature narratives and documentaries nearing completion, alongside innovative works such as AI-driven productions and historically inspired series.